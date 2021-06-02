Senators slam U.S. airlines over voucher expiration dates





A Delta Connection Embraer ERJ-175LR aircraft lands as a United Express Embraer ERJ-175LR aircraft waits for take-off at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, United States, January 10, 2018. REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson

On Monday, two senators criticized seven major U.S. airlines for failing to make all pandemic-related flight credits valid indefinitely and vowed to take legislative or regulatory action in response.

Democrats Edward Markey and Richard Blumenthal said the airlines trade group had “refused to commit to expanding cash refund policies or eliminating expiration dates on pandemic-related flight credits.”

Lawmakers said airlines continue to have more than $ 10 billion in unused flight credits and still refuse to return hard-earned money to consumers, more than a year after the start of the pandemic.

Without removing expiration dates, “your business can encourage travelers to fly before they feel safe on a plane, lest they lose tickets they’ve already purchased.” they added.

On Friday, the Airlines for America business group representing American Airlines (AAL.O), United Airlines (UAL.O), Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) and others told senators in a letter that major U.S. airlines issued $ 12.84 billion in cash refunds to their customers in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic shook the travel industry.

The group declined to comment further on Monday.

Airlines have come under fire for handling refunds for flights canceled during the pandemic.

In the letter, reviewed by Reuters, Nicholas Calio, the group’s chief executive, said U.S. airlines have maintained an unwavering commitment to the traveling public during the pandemic and made refunds in accordance with all federal laws and regulations.

Cash refunds, which accounted for around 20% of airline revenues last year, have added to billions of dollars in travel credits that are now being used “at a rapid pace” to book new flights, a- he declared.

Voucher redemption currently accounted for 10-15% of carriers’ monthly ticket sales and is expected to increase in the coming months as the pandemic ends, Calio added.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos