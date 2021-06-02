UK news briefing Wednesday morning: Do not copy Sturgeon, PM warning





Meanwhile, proposals to extend school days have been put on hold, costing the government billions of pounds.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced today that it will provide tuition to disadvantaged children in need as part of a Covid recovery program.

He said the proposal would be reviewed later this year, which would fall short of the expected announcement of an extension to the school day.

Whitehall editor Harry York understands that the plan is uncertain, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arguing that he is backing “on a massive scale”.

‘Mob anxiety’ warning about channel migrant influx

As record numbers arrive on the British coast, channel migrants have warned the Border Forces Coalition that they are threatening “mob unrest” over delays in accommodation. Lucy Moreton of the ISU Immigration Union said police are being overwhelmed by the “surprising” number of illegal immigrants expected to move quickly to shelters. After more than 560 people arrived in the UK over the weekend, police had to abandon Covid tests upon arrival and take them to a detention center or other accommodation to avoid a buildup of potentially dangerous buildings. “Border Force employees are feeling increasingly threatened,” she added. “There’s a mob mindset to take over.” Internal Affairs Editor Charles Hymashas for more details.

Shepherds building huts by city dwellers

Traditional shepherd huts are now more likely to be seen on campsites or backyards than on farms. However, the recent trend toward glamping accommodation or home offices continues to put prices on shepherds looking to use them as resting places. The problem came to light after the Dorset Shepherd was terrified of a Londoner who had spent $16,000 at auction. Look at the photos of the hut in need of restoration despite its price tag.

At a glance: Coronavirus morning briefing Also in the news: Other headlines of the day

Starmer close to tears | Sir Keir Starmer revealed that his father did not express any pride when he became an MP. The Labor leader added that his relationship with his late father, Rodney, was “distant” and “difficult” and that he “still doesn’t understand.” Read more revelations from his appearance in Piers Morgan’s Life story on ITV: Ed Powersays reveals that both of them are human.

Worldwide: Biden, Show Tulsa Race Massacre

Joe Biden celebrated the centenary of the Tulsa Genocide, promising to close the racial wealth gap in America through multi-billion dollar investments in ethnic communities. Rozina Sabur reported that the US president met three victims of the 1921 massacre. See more impressive photos of the day from all over the world.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos