Bring innovation and security to government missions with AWS GovCloud (US)





Written by Keith Brooks June 1, 2021 | FEDSCOOP

Keith Brooks is Director of Technical Business Development at Amazon Web Services (AWS), based in Washington, DC. He was previously a senior strategy and technology consultant for a Big 4 consulting firm.

Keith Brooks, Director of Technical Business Development, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

It’s difficult to fully appreciate the evolution of government technology in the 10 years since the launch of AWS GovCloud (US), the first cloud region specifically designed to meet the security and compliance needs of federal governments. The vision then and now is to enable government agencies and their business partners to innovate without having to sacrifice the speed, scalability and agility that the cloud enables in order to comply with government regulations. security. In other words, AWS GovCloud (US) was designed to give these organizations the best of both worlds.

Looking back, the launch of AWS’s first AWS GovCloud (US) Region in August 2011 and a second dedicated region in November 2018 reflects the extraordinary journey of a diverse group of dedicated engineers and public servants. This journey wasn’t just about helping organizations move back office applications and sensitive data securely to the cloud. AWS GovCloud (US) also represented a deeper and lasting commitment to empowering agencies and their contractors with the tools and solutions to address critical functions and start innovating in ways they couldn’t use with traditional on-site systems.

This journey required an in-depth understanding of the core mission functions of government agencies, as well as the many layers of regulatory, safety and compliance frameworks to which these organizations are linked. Some of these frameworks include:

International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), which controls the export of sensitive military and military data, information, and technology. The Federal Risk Management and Authorization Program (FedRAMP), which promotes and authorizes standardized and secure cloud service offerings for federal agencies to meet FISMA requirements in the cloud. Department of Defense (DoD) Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (DOD SRG), which standardizes the security assessment and authorization process for Department of Defense sensitive data and systems running in the cloud. Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), the Department of Defense’s comprehensive cybersecurity program to protect sensitive information across the defense industry base. Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS), which governs the security of criminal justice information services for federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. IRS-1075, which protects federal tax information. FIPS 140-2, which specifies cryptographic security requirements to protect sensitive US government information. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA), which protects the processing and storage of health information.

These frameworks are more than just layers of code or additional protections; they reflect both the short-term ability to help government agencies accomplish more without taking greater risks, as well as the long-term ability to innovate and tackle big ideas at scale for the sake of security.

AWS GovCloud (US) provides a highly secure, cutting-edge technology environment, with the latest cloud services and features for virtually all executive departments as well as agencies like the US Census Bureau and federally funded research and development centers like JPL from NASA. It also provides these same services to US federal contractors such as Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and GDIT, and technology solution providers such as SAP NS2, Salesforce, and Splunk.

More than that, AWS offers unparalleled experience to guide agencies and highly regulated entities to think big, innovate, and move faster to fulfill their missions.

AWS CEO Andy Jassy, ​​who founded Amazon’s cloud services platform in 2006 and was chosen to take over Amazon as CEO this fall, has a frequent saying: there is no compression algorithm for the experiment.

AWS’s experience is vast and deep. A measure of this experience is reflected in the fact that no technology vendor comes close to having the number of FedRAMP (ATO) operating authorizations as AWS GovCloud (US) greater than 376 authorizations last. count. More than 115 government agencies use these services, and several dozen technology partners have moderate and high FedRAMP products and services licensed on AWS GovCloud (US), according to the FedRAMP tally.

Another example of this experience is reflected in how technology vendors such as Salesforce have partnered with AWS GovCloud (US) to tailor their customer relationship management (CRM) solutions initially delivered as a service to government agencies. on-site and make them available in a highly secure environment. , FedRAMP Highly authorized cloud environment. The move has helped agencies suddenly adapt to the pandemic, and it has helped Salesforce accelerate the pace of upgrades and enhancements it offers to federal, state, and local government agencies.

What drives all of this innovation is the fact that approximately 90% of our roadmap for AWS GovCloud (US) comes directly from customer feedback. And what we’re seeing and hearing is exciting: agencies are innovating with high performance computing and machine learning; perform advanced large-scale analyzes; test innovative mobile solutions; develop new ways of exploiting the Internet of Things; and enable new air, space and satellite capabilities with the cloud.

To agencies asking how to do their jobs with more innovation and the security they need, my advice is to think big, explore the art of the possible, and consider using AWS not just as a short term solution, but as a long term solution, experienced partner to help you realize these big and bold ideas.

Find out how AWS GovCloud (US) can help accelerate your organization’s mission initiatives.

