UK carbon market targets post-Brexit emissions





London (AFP)

The UK recently launched its own carbon trading market, more than five months after Brexit, with the government aiming to cut emissions before this year’s important UN climate change summit.

The UK’s emissions trading scheme went into effect two weeks ago and replaced the state’s participation in the EU system after leaving the EU at the beginning of the year.

Carbon trading, a key way to combat climate change, involves companies buying the rights to combat pollution from other companies with a lower carbon footprint.

The UK plan’s initial price of around 50 (€58, $71) per ton of carbon dioxide (C02) was slightly higher than the European price.

In contrast, the average selling price was around $20 per ton (16.4 euros, 14) in the world’s third largest California market.

– ‘Forefoot’-

Higher prices in the UK and Europe make them “at the forefront of climate action,” said Adam Berman, director of European policy at the International Emissions Trading Association.

“If you look at the EU and the UK, emissions trading schemes (in both cases) are the single most important mechanism to reduce carbon,” he told AFP.

However, the UK carbon trading market is only one-tenth the size of the entire EU.

The UK, which hosts the G7 summit this month, is urging the world’s richest countries to foster a green and global economic recovery from the pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration, which aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 to deliver on its commitments under the Paris Agreement, will also host its next climate summit, COP26, in Glasgow in November.

The government says the new carbon trading plan will make a “significant contribution” to the achievement of the 2050 target.

In the UK, the supply of usable carbon credits is declining to meet state policy objectives. So the price will increase.

– ‘Important tool’-

According to Tim Atkinson, director of sales and brokerage at CF Partners, carbon trading is one of the cornerstones of climate change policy.

“This is the most important tool to reduce emissions in power and heavy industry,” Atkinson told AFP.

The UK, for example, has pretty much dumped dirty coal, he said, because it’s too expensive to generate electricity this way, mostly due to its CO2 quota.

Other tools, such as subsidies, have created a boom in wind farms.

“The only way to solve the climate change problem is to use the capitalist system that has put us in this situation,” added Louis Redshaw, director of Redshaw Advisors, which advises businesses on carbon markets.

For UK authorities, leaving the European carbon trading market makes it easier to monitor businesses and their activities.

This compares to the vast European market with 27 states that were initially victims of massive VAT scams.

However, a separate UK market launch further complicates the situation for companies operating in both regions due to increased costs.

Also, UK prices are slightly higher, putting UK companies against EU companies.

Companies also struggle because most other countries lack carbon markets. So there is no local carbon price cost.

This includes the largest global polluters, the United States and China, which do not have federal carbon pricing.

But China is initially setting up its own carbon trading plan for coal and gas power plants, a major move for the world’s most polluting countries.

