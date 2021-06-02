UK Residential Reit looks set to raise 150m in stock market liquidity





UK Residential Reit today announced plans to list on the London Stock Exchange to address the UK’s housing shortage.

The Real Estate Investment Trust, established to invest in private rental homes outside of London, aims to issue up to 50 million shares associated with the purchase of seed assets for a total proceeds of 150 million.

The estimated total market cap after the acquisition of seed assets is 200 million.

UK Residential Reit plans to acquire a 145m seed portfolio of 28 properties comprising 1,214 residential units.

Real estate located in cities such as Manchester, Liverpool and Bristol will generate income immediately, he said.

The company also said it has identified a 440m pipeline with additional investment opportunities and expects the balance of net earnings to be invested within one year of listing.

The real estate group is targeting a dividend yield of 5.5% per annum and a net total shareholder return of 10% effective July 1, 2022.

UK Residential Reit says it wants to capitalize on continued growth in the private rental sector, supported by tightened lending requirements since the financial crisis and the UK’s structural housing shortage.

The sector is poised for further growth over the next five years as more population and market growth, coupled with conditions of continued economic and supply shortfalls, are expected, he added.

The UK says it faces a serious shortage of quality housing for rent, especially in well-connected local urban locations that can afford most of the working population and is expected to grow in the future. Richard Grainger, Non-Executive Chairman of the UK Residential Reit.

The percentage of new build inventory will not keep up with this demand, which gives professional investors the opportunity to take the lead by creating quality mass-market products and providing solutions to one of the most pressing problems facing society today. .

The publicly traded company is managed by L1 Capital UK Property Advisors.

L1 Capital’s chief investment officer, Kee Gan, told City AM that the company’s seed portfolio presents an “attractive value proposition” due to its mid-market positioning and location outside London.

Although the rental value of the capital has fallen due to a decline in international workers and travel and an increase in the shift to telecommuting, other parts of the UK have found more resilient

Gan added that demand for downtown real estate has begun to recover after the government’s closed-exit roadmap was unveiled.

Panmure Gordon is a backer of the IPO and Panmure Gordon is co-bookrunner with RBC Capital Markets.

