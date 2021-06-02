Announcement of Winners of the Volunteer Queen Award for 2021





Charitable organizations, social enterprises and volunteer organizations in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have received prestigious awards for outstanding service within their communities over the past year.

The winners have done critical work to improve the lives of others, from reaching out to people suffering from dementia through music and song in Gloucestershire to providing support and friendship to refugees and asylum seekers in Merseyside. .

Many honorable people have adjusted their services to respond to the coronavirus outbreak as the voluntary sector continues to play an important role in the nation’s recovery. This was recognized through the special designation given to the group’s 164 to provide impactful support during the initial closure.

In conjunction with Volunteer Week, the Queens Award recognizes that volunteers have been important throughout the coronavirus pandemic and will continue while the country moves out of lockdown.

Civil Society Youth Minister Baroness Barran will commemorate Volunteer Week with a series of visits to some outstanding organizations that do critical work.

Volunteers Week is an annual event where the UK celebrates the pandemic and those who have given their time to support their communities over the years.

Queens Award for Voluntary Service Independent Commission Chair Sir Martin Lewis said:

There is no better example of democracy in which people act than when people come together at the local level to solve a problem or problem at the heart of the community. This year’s grand award-winning group makes an impact in almost every area of ​​need in our society.

It also highlights the growing and vital role that volunteers play in times of rapid change and unprecedented challenges. Whether driven by a neighbor’s passion to help others, volunteering harnesses the rich spirit of generosity, ingenuity and kindness to achieve the high level of satisfaction that is well known personally. The Queens Awards judges are proud to honor the achievements of those who have helped make our country great.

Civil Society Minister Baroness Barran said:

Volunteers across the country are very grateful for the work they have done, and this prestigious award is very valuable. Id congratulates all the winners and appreciates their dedication to their community.

In these difficult times, charities, social enterprises and volunteers have been the backbone of the community.

A recent study found that 99% of volunteers report positive personal benefits, including a sense of purpose, a sense of accomplishment, and the feeling of making a difference. I hope today’s award inspires people, and I hope everyone thinks about how they can volunteer.

This year’s winners demonstrate the diversity of organizations that support our community and their ability to innovate:

London’s Second Wave Center for Youth Arts provides a meeting place for young people to break free from criminal activity through theater and writing projects. During the epidemic, they established small socially distant support groups.

Cumbria’s Fellrunner Village Bus is a volunteer minibus service for rural communities in the Eden District. They provide essential shops and services to the elderly and isolated people. During the pandemic, they provided shopping, collected prescriptions to protect villagers, and delivered food.

Aberdeenshire’s Westhill and District Mens Shed bring people together in friendship to reduce loneliness and improve mental health. During the pandemic, they used 3D printers to produce 2700 face shields for caregivers.

A Safe Space for Me in Antrim County provides mental health support in rural communities. During the pandemic, they provided 48 laptops for homeschooling and provided practical and financial support.

Gwynedd’s Barmouth Community First responds quickly to accidents and emergencies in rural areas until an ambulance arrives. During the pandemic, they delivered prescriptions to protected members of the community and collected essential medical supplies to help local pharmacies.

Nominations for the 2022 awards ceremony close on September 15, 2021.

End

Note to editors

Find your local recipient on the map.

A lieutenant represents the monarch in each of the ceremonial counties of England.

There were 241 recipients of The Queens Award Voluntary Service across the UK this year. 164 of these are also under special designation to provide impactful support during the pandemic. More information about the winners and awards can be found at www.qavs.dcms.gov.uk.

Groups of three or more people who have volunteered for three years or more may be nominated for an award. More information on how to recommend can be found at www.qavs.dcms.gov.uk.

