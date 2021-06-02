How the UK promotes social value through public sector procurement processes





When organizations begin to measure performance beyond their balance sheets, they can make real progress on some of the most pressing social issues. The UK government’s new procurement policy could provide a model for other countries to move closer to a more sustainable and equitable world.

Sustainable investing has been bountiful in 2020. In Europe, inflows to ESG funds nearly doubled from 126 billion in 2019 to 223 billion in 2020. These funds include companies with a strong commitment to ethical environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. People invest in these companies because they want to invest their money in companies that stick to their values.

Research shows that organizations with good ratings on ESG issues often outperform organizations with lower ratings, and most consumers want to support brands to be more environmentally friendly and ethical in their day-to-day lives.

The shift in investing in companies committed to sustainable practices is not just a private sector phenomenon, it is a game changer. In January 2021 the UK Government strengthened the way in which social value is measured and integrated into the procurement process in the form of the Procurement Policy Note (PPN) 06/20.

The impact of PPN should not be underestimated. The new model ensures that social value plays a role in the way nearly every taxpayer pound is spent last year, with the UK government spending 280 billion won on public service contracts. So the potential is huge.

How is social value evaluated within procurement?

Social values ​​have been an important factor in public sector decisions in the UK since 2015, but the PPN ensures that they are explicitly assessed. In the new model, at least 10% of all procurement decisions are based on the scoring of social value propositions attached to procurement bids frequently enough to distinguish between winning bids and winning bids.

This social value can take different forms depending on the project, so the government has created a Green Book policy document that provides guidance. A social value proposition is an activity that improves the economic, social and environmental well-being of related sectors bundled with procurement. put.

Simply put, making procurement decisions using only market economics ignores third-party effects from the production and consumption of goods and services. For example, an IT company that sells software and services can offer good financial value, but can visit any consultant or use a data center with a large carbon footprint. The new rules tilt the scale for suppliers committed to reducing their carbon footprint and encourage their polluting colleagues to improve the game.

Classification of social values

The PPN identifies five specific areas that are considered in government procurement processes.

COVID-19 recovery. These activities help communities manage and recover from the impact of COVID-19 through employment opportunities, retraining the unemployed or improving workplace conditions to accommodate social distancing, remote work and sustainable travel solutions.

Resolving economic inequality. This includes activities that support the creation of new businesses, jobs and new skills, or increase supply chain resilience and capacity. This could include supporting small business entrepreneurship, creating employment opportunities, or supporting the use of innovative technologies such as AI in the supply chain.

The fight against climate change. Social values ​​can also include activities that demonstrate that a company is leading the effective management of the environment. Examples include net zero emission targets or plastic waste reduction.

equal opportunity. Actions to reduce the employment gap for persons with disabilities and reduce labor inequality are also considered. For example, companies could implement better monitoring of modern slavery on their production lines and supply chains.

Finally, businesses can also propose activities to improve health, well-being and community inclusion within their workforce.

In these five domains, there are several sub-topics and criteria, which means that the guidelines cover a vast range of projects and programs with elements that benefit society. Businesses must identify one of the umbrella areas for proposals and build a project that meets the criteria. Critically, the social value proposition should be relevant and proportionate to the overall bid.

An example of a recent successful proposal is a software company that has made proprietary software free to use to thousands of organizations and citizens across the UK to help recover from COVID-19. Another proposal included reducing the carbon impact of UK government IT assets by moving functions to data centers that use 100% renewable energy.

All proposals are also subject to rigorous reporting metrics that judge the success of the project over time.

Ensuring the Success of Social Values ​​Programs Nationwide

New social value measures have the potential to have tremendously positive impacts on society. Forward-looking private companies are eager to join and adhere to the new measures, so success will come to public sector decision makers.

To ensure the success of their programs, they need to constantly make sure that there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Public sector decision makers must be open to creative reactions. Social value can range from carbon reduction to re-education and education of war criminals, depending on the bid. Second, contracting authorities should provide ready-to-use model questions, promote consistency, and set clear standards. Finally, public sector officials must prevent discrimination based on the size or location of their suppliers.

While the government has wisely prioritized quality over quantity when summarizing requirements, all departments must practice their usual rigor in procurement to avoid undue favoritism.

Public sector as a driver of positive change

A new measure of social value is a leap forward. Their success requires all stakeholders to contribute, whether in the private sector, public sector, non-profit sector or within the communities in which they serve.

Posted on: 1 Jun 2021

