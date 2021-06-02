



Britain saw its first reported death toll from Covid in 10 months, and optimism that Britain could be ahead of the final phase of the roadmap, despite scientists warning that further restrictions may be needed to control a third Downing Street filed on. wave.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock praised the statistic as evidence that vaccines are breaking the link between infection and serious illness, but scientists have warned against reading the numbers too much after the bank holiday weekend.

Official statistics on Tuesday showed that the UK’s four countries had no new deaths within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 for the first time since July 2020.

But death records are delayed, so it will take time for statisticians to confirm Monday that there were no deaths from the coronavirus. In January, at the height of the epidemic, 1,820 people died a day.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on 21 June he was still thinking about lifting social restrictions, despite warnings from scientific advisers that the UK has embarked on a third wave with rising infection rates, government sources said.

Ten did not suggest that there is still no conclusive evidence that infection rates could overwhelm the NHS or lead to more deaths by soaring hospitalizations.

Whitehall sources said early data this week on the effectiveness of the May 17 unlock is encouraging, but data from the next two weeks from those who can mix indoors will be the most important.

Ministers were also encouraged by the hospitalization rate in Bolton, one of the hotspots for a strain of the delta coronavirus (first discovered in India) that remains stable.

The rapid spread of the delta strain B.1.617.2 in parts of the UK has urged the government to postpone the final phase of its roadmap to June 21 until more people are vaccinated.

On Tuesday, some scientists went further, suggesting the need to reverse lockdown easing and return to past restrictions to prevent a third wave from getting out of control.

Deepti Gurdasani, a clinical epidemiologist and senior lecturer in machine learning at Queen Mary at the University of London, said the focus on June 21 was a distraction from stringent measures that must be taken immediately.

You need to roll back step 3. [brought in 17 May], she added that more steps should be taken to reduce transmission in schools, including re-masking, improving ventilation, and reducing class or bubble size. Since you don’t know what to put in, I think you should urgently take these measures and watch very closely what happens.

Mike Tildesley, a member of the outbreak modeling subgroup that affects Sage, has not expressed an opinion about delaying the roadmap, but said the pause will buy time. The delay helps young people not yet vaccinated and still a lot of people don’t get a second shot, and this can really help. A delay of three or four weeks at this point will allow many people to be vaccinated.

Conservative lawmakers have captured zero-death statistics as evidence that the government must promise to lift all restrictions on June 21.

Researchers have suggested that rates entering recent bank holiday weekends are low enough to reduce the number of reported deaths to zero due to incomplete reporting, as containment and vaccination campaigns have dramatically reduced infections, hospitalizations and deaths in the spring.

Nathalie MacDermott, clinical lecturer at Kings College London, is certainly something to celebrate with no Covid deaths every day, but it’s worth remembering that this is a three-day bank holiday weekend with no officially reported or recorded deaths during this period . .

Official figures record Covid-19 deaths 28 days after people tested positive for the virus. The numbers are presented by the actual date of death and the date the death was officially reported.

The latest figures show no Covid deaths on Sunday, May 30, for the first time since March 2020, but figures from the past few days are unlikely to be complete. For the first time since July 2020, no deaths were reported on June 1st.

A zero-death day from June will boost ministers’ hopes, but scientists are concerned that a more contagious delta strain is creating a third wave in the UK.

Deaths seem to be rising again, said Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia. The apparent declines today and yesterday only indicate the impact of the bank holiday on data collection and analysis.

It’s a moment to celebrate, Hancock said, but it’s not the end. The number of Covid-related deaths recorded yesterday will be too much for the nation to rejoice in. The vaccine definitely works, and it protects you, those around you and your loved ones. But despite this undoubtedly good news, we know we haven’t beaten this virus yet, and as cases continue to grow, remember your hands, face and space, get some fresh air indoors and of course get both jabs .

Scientific advisers expect infections, hospitalizations and deaths to rise as the UK eases lockdown restrictions, but expects deaths to be lower as most older adults are vaccinated. But fears about controlling a third wave will be a huge challenge, as the delta strain is potentially 50% more contagious and partially vaccine-resistant than the Kent or alpha strain, B.1.1.7.

The steps required to check the original strain were fairly clear, and the B.1.1.7 strain required even greater action, said Peter Openshaw, a professor and member of the Government Emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group. If this is another piece of equipment in terms of transmission, we are trying to control it even with high vaccination rates. The kind of action required is actually very strict.

