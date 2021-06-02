Half of U.S. states to end Biden-backed pandemic unemployment early





People line up outside a recently reopened career center for in-person appointments in Louisville, US on April 15, 2021. REUTERS / Amira Karaoud

Half of the US states, all led by Republican governors, are cutting billions of dollars in unemployment benefits for residents, pushing back a key part of President Joe Bidens’ response to the coronavirus recession.

The payments – an additional $ 300 per week from the federal government to unemployment beneficiaries due to the pandemic – are now part of a political battle in Washington over how best to guide the country out of an economic downturn.

Maryland on Tuesday became the 25th state to announce that it would stop benefits of $ 300 per week before the federal program expires in September. Gov. Larry Hogan said that while the program provided “significant temporary relief” during the pandemic, there was no longer a need now that “vaccines and jobs … are plentiful.”

Hogan follows 24 other GOP heads of state and business lobby groups, who say the benefits mean people are turning down good jobs, leaving businesses without the workers they need to reopen.

The Biden administration, Democrats, workers, activists and some economists, however, argue that a host of ongoing issues – from lack of child care to continued fear of infection to low wages – prevent people to work. Just over 41% of the 328 million people of the United States are fully immunized.

The United States is set to undergo a real-time test of the matter. The 25 states refusing federal money have announced different end dates for the program. Benefits expire June 12 in Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri, with the remaining 21 states falling through July 10.

Unemployed people may still be eligible for regular state unemployment benefits. But these vary widely. The unemployed must take the appropriate jobs offered to them, White House officials said.

“Our opinion is that it will take time for workers to regain confidence in the safety of the workplace, restore childcare, school and commuting services, and finish getting vaccinated,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday. The White House would not try to prevent states from cutting special unemployment benefits, she said last month.

Based on data from Ministry of Labor records as of May 8, around 2.8 million people were receiving pandemic benefits in the 25 states ending the program in the coming weeks.

Jobs are at an all time high in the United States, while job growth in April was disappointing 266,000. Employers in industries from manufacturing to hospitality say they are desperately looking more workers.

White House officials fear that rushing to kill programs too soon, before the mass immunization ends, could hurt workers and an economy still struggling to regain health and millions of jobs below. what it was before the pandemic.

A May Quinnipiac poll found that 54% of Americans agree that states should remove the extra benefits sooner. Surplus money for workers was popular with voters until 2020, when Biden’s stimulus pledge helped the Democrat garner the votes needed to defeat Republican President Donald Trump.

Enriching and extending unemployment insurance – widening eligibility to include “gig” workers and supplementing state payments with what was initially $ 600 per week – was seen as key to Biden’s battle in the White House against what threatened to be a deep and lasting pandemic recession.

The extra money has led to the weird circumstances where many workers earn more out of work than in their jobs, but it has helped boost the economy in unexpected ways: personal income actually increased during the pandemic, savings Households increased, consumption was maintained as people splurged on new cars and appliances, and a dreaded wave of defaults never occurred.

