Government funding supports new ideas for space cleaning





One of the biggest global challenges facing the space sector is orbital congestion and space junk. There are currently around 900,000 pieces of space junk, including old satellites, used rocket bodies, and tools dropped by astronauts orbiting Earth. Space junk can stay in orbit for hundreds of years and pose a real danger as the number of new satellites launched each year sharply increases.

The British Space Agency plans to fund two active garbage removal feasibility studies through its Space Surveillance and Tracking (SST) program, which aims to make space safer and more sustainable. The feasibility study will develop a debris removal mission concept and system design. The application deadline is July 13, 2021, and opportunities are open to businesses, non-profits, and academia.

British Space Agency’s Space Surveillance and Tracking Director Jacob Geer said:

Although space junk is increasingly a problem, there is a real opportunity for the UK to lead the world in developing and marketing technology to solve the problem. These funds can provide space companies the scope and support to make real breakthroughs.

As we move into a new era of cosmic giants, the British Space Agency will work with industry and international partners to help humanity use space safely and sustainably. A surge of new missions to refuel, repair or redeploy old spacecraft in orbit could offer the UK a real opportunity.

This is the British Space Agency’s latest investment in space cleaning. In 2020, seven UK companies were awarded more than one million shares to support the tracking of space junk. They also recently awarded Astroscale 2.5m for their development of telecommunications satellite removal technology. The UK is also a major contributor to the European Space Agency’s Space Safety Program, which provides collaboration and funding opportunities for UK scientists and industry.

One collision with space junk can create thousands of small, fast-moving fragments that can damage satellites that provide everyday services such as communications, weather forecasting, or satellite navigation.

Today’s announcement, following a new publication from UKSpace, underscores the importance of In-Orbit Services (IOS) capabilities for national security and economic growth. The report acknowledges that the UK is leading the way in critical areas such as close-range operations, as evidenced by Astroscales’ recent ELSA-d missions. It is predicted that the technologies and technologies developed through IOS, including garbage removal, could provide enormous benefits to society, with revenues reaching the UK in the tens of billions of pounds.

New figures released by the British Space Agency this month show strong growth in the UK space sector. Income increased from 14.8 billion in 2016/17 to 16.4 billion in 2018/19, an increase of 5.7% in real terms, while employment increased by 3,200 from 41,900 to 45,100. Research and development spending increased 18% from 555 million in 2016/17 to 722 million in 2018/19.

