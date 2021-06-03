Hurricanes threaten 32 million homes in the United States





More than 32 million homes on the Atlantic and Gulf coasts are at risk of damage from hurricanes, according to a report released yesterday that provides the first measure of wind risk in an era of climate change.

The risk properties have a combined value of $ 8.5 trillion, real estate analysis firm CoreLogic Inc. said in its annual Hurricane Risk Report.

Previous hurricane reports from CoreLogic, a leading property risk researcher, estimated only the potential storm surge damage caused by hurricanes. Storm surges are less threatening than wind, CoreLogic found, estimating that $ 1.9 trillion worth of assets could suffer damage from storm surges during hurricane season in the Atlantic which officially started yesterday.

“It’s important for people to know: is this a double threat or is it mainly the wind that I should be worried about? Said Tom Larsen, director of CoreLogic.

Most properties at risk for storm surge damage are also at risk for hurricane wind damage.

The potential for wind damage has huge implications for insurance companies, which cover wind damage through standard home insurance policies. Flood damage, on the other hand, is not covered by most home insurance policies, a distinction that prompts many people to purchase separate policies to cover water damage.

“As hurricanes deepen, property losses will continue to increase and the insurance industry will see increased financial implications,” says the CoreLogic report.

Climate change and development patterns increase the potential for property damage, as hurricanes generate more precipitation and as sea level rises, intensifying storm surges. Since the 1980s, weather-related losses in the United States have increased by 70 to 90 percent every decade, CoreLogic said.

“And this trend is not slowing down,” the report says. “As climate change continues to reshape the behavior of storms, the risk in these hurricane-prone areas will continue to increase.”

The growing damage is also being caused by people moving from “expensive metropolitan areas to high-risk and more affordable coastal areas,” the report says. “These areas are generally low lying, prone to hurricanes and particularly subject to the climatic factors involved, including sea level rise, extreme precipitation and possible increases in hurricane intensity.”

The New York metro area, which includes parts of New Jersey but not Long Island, continues to be the most financially prone to hurricane damage, with $ 1.7 trillion worth of assets at risk , discovered CoreLogic. That’s more than triple the $ 555 billion in threatened real estate in second place Miami, which includes Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties in Florida.

Florida represents six of the 10 metropolitan areas facing the greatest hurricane risk. Besides Miami, the risk areas are Tampa, Fort Myers, Bradenton, Jacksonville and Naples.

The other areas in the top 10 are New Orleans, which is ranked third; Virginia Beach, Va., Placed fifth; and Houston, ranked eighth.

The report finds that metropolitan areas face different threats.

In New Orleans, storm surges and hurricane winds are expected to cause roughly similar damage.

But in Houston, hurricane winds are expected to cause nearly nine times more property damage than storm surges.

“Houston is about 12 miles inland,” said CoreLogic’s Larsen. “During Hurricane Ike in 2008, we saw that the wind could penetrate deeper inland and really affect housing. But the storm surges will be mainly concentrated in the coastal area. “

In New Orleans, by contrast, “homes are much closer to water and more vulnerable” to storm surges, Larsen said.

Reprinted from E&E News with permission from POLITICO, LLC. Copyright 2021. E&E News provides essential information for energy and environment professionals.

