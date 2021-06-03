U.S. Sets and Expedites Tariffs on UK and Other Countries on Digital Tax business





The Biden administration announced on Wednesday a 25% tariff on more than $2 billion of imports from the UK and five other countries on taxes on US tech companies, but immediately halted the tariffs to give them time to continue negotiations.

US trade representative Catherine Ty said the agreement was reached after investigations concluded that threatened tariffs on goods from the UK, Italy, Spain, Turkey, India and Austria were discriminatory against US companies.

The move underscores the threat of retaliation from the United States on digital services taxes on US-based companies such as Alphabet, Apple and Facebook, first created by the Trump administration, which sparked an international line in which states would have to tax some countries. made it The world’s largest company.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has published a list of imports that will be subject to tariffs if international tax negotiations fail to reach a solution. UK merchandise worth $887 million, including clothing, coats, shoes and cosmetics, is subject to a 25% levy, as is merchandise worth around $380 million Italian-made, including apparel, handbags and optical lenses. The USTR said it would impose tariffs on goods worth $333 million in Spain, $310 million in Turkey, $118 million in India and $65 million in Austria.

A USTR official said the potential tariffs, based on 2019 import data, are aimed at equaling the amount of digital tax to be collected by U.S. companies, the USTR official said.

The news comes as finance leaders from the G7 countries prepare to meet in London on Friday and Saturday to discuss the status of tax negotiations, including the US proposal for a global minimum corporate tax and taxation of large tech companies. U.S. tariffs, which threaten France over digital taxes, were halted in January to free up time for negotiations.

Tai said his focus was on finding multilateral solutions to digital taxes and other international tax issues.

Today’s action provides time for negotiations to continue while retaining the option to impose tariffs under Section 301 in the future, Tai said.

Tai faced a Wednesday deadline to announce tariff measures. Otherwise, the legal authority of the trade investigation would have expired.

A UK government spokesperson said the UK’s taxes are intended to ensure that tech companies pay fair taxes and are temporary. Our digital services tax is reasonable, proportional and non-discriminatory, the spokesperson said. It is also temporary and has actively worked with international partners to find a global solution to this problem.

Reuters contributed to this article.

