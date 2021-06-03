New York Democrat and 2 Trudeau Liberals push to reopen Canada-U.S. Border





Their motivation comes on top of the reopening pressure on governments from lawmakers on both sides of the border. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, for example, recently urged US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to coordinate with his Canadian counterparts as soon as possible.

What’s new: Wednesday’s statement urges leaders in Ottawa and Washington to rely on scientific and public health recommendations to determine what will come next at the land border, which has been closed to all but essential workers since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For more than a year, Americans and Canadians have suffered separation from families, friends and possessions in response to the public health crisis, the three officials write. It is time for our governments to listen to the experts.

What comes next: Executives have shared few official details on what’s to come at the border, even as the number of vaccinations rises and Covid cases decline.

Talks between the United States and Canada are underway on the roadmap. The current deal expires on June 21, but senior provincial and state officials insist to POLITICO that they have little information to share on the way forward.

The domestic perspective: A senior Canadian government official told POLITICO on Tuesday that reopening the border was something not very consciously talked about because it was not yet time to do so. Instead, the official said the government wanted to keep people focused on vaccinations and get through the third wave of the pandemic.

Over 50 percent of the Canadian population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine; 6 percent are fully immunized. In the United States, the CDC reports that 62% of Americans have received at least one injection.

A poll released last week by the Angus Reid Institute suggested that 48% of Canadians supported keeping the border closed until September. The Canadian official said it would be wrong to assume that there is incredible pressure on the government and, even if there is, Ottawa would simply put health before everything else.

Measures and metrics: Trudeau said at least 75 percent of the Canadian population should have their first doses of the Covid vaccine and 20 percent be fully immunized before the country begins to ease public health restrictions, including those at the border.

What are the obstacles: Some provinces have pressured the government to keep the border closed.

With new variants of Covid-19 in the mix, there are fears in some regions that the third wave of the pandemic will be followed by another.

Exceptions to the rule: The Canadian Press has reported on efforts to exempt NHL players from border restrictions, although it is not clear if anyone is claiming the Stanley Cup playoffs make them essential workers.

