



More than three-quarters of UK adults have had their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine The public has urged them to get a second dose to protect against the threat of the new strain.

More than three-quarters of adults in the UK have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the latest figures released today (June 2), the antivirus program is continuing.

Health services across the UK have now administered more than 65.6 million vaccines between 8 December and 1 June. This includes 39.5 million people (75.2%) who received the first dose and 26 million people (49.5%) who received both doses, providing the most potent vaccine possible. Protection against COVID-19 from the second dose.

This week, G7 health ministers will gather ahead of a leaders summit where health ministers praise the fantastic efforts of the NHS, volunteers and scientists in developing and implementing a vaccine program last year.

The G7 health ministers’ summit follows last week’s announcement that the Janssens single-dose COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use by UK pharmaceutical regulator MHRA. This is another weapon in the fight against the pandemic in England. Earlier this year, the Janssen vaccine was found to be 67% overall effective in preventing COVID-19 infection and 85% effective in preventing serious illness or hospitalization.

Health and Social Affairs Minister Matt Hancock said:

Over three-quarters of UK adults are very happy that they got their first dose. This is a remarkable step forward in the largest and most successful immunization program in our history.

We’re here less than six months after receiving the world’s first certified jab in England, but our important work isn’t over. We need to double our efforts for a second vaccination so that as many people as possible get maximum protection.

We’ve moved up our appointments from week 12 to week 8 for our second dose, and now over 30s are eligible for the jab. I encourage everyone to come forward with the offer and play a role in getting us back to normal.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

Three-quarters of adults received their first vaccination. This is an amazing milestone.

I want to salute the NHS and all those involved in helping medical staff, volunteers, pharmacists, civil servants and others deliver vaccines to weapons at record-breaking rates.

The second dose is important to get maximum protection, so come forward for the second jab. It can save your life and protect your loved ones.

The government has reached its goal of providing the vaccine to the most vulnerable by April 15, with the first dose available to all adults by the end of July and both doses to all adults 50 years of age and older by June 21. The expected. NHS England has expanded its vaccine offering to everyone over the age of 30, encouraging people to come forward and get a jab when they get a call.

To ensure that people have the strongest possible protection against COVID-19, we have moved up the appointment of a second dose between 12 and 8 weeks for the rest of the top 9 priority groups who have not yet received a second dose.

The action follows updated advice from an independent expert from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), which has recommended that dosing intervals be shortened to take into account the recently available evidence and respond to the threat of new strains of concern. Governments and scientific experts are closely monitoring the evolving situation and rate of variants and will not hesitate to take further action as needed.

A recent study by the UK Public Health Agency (PHE) found that a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective against the B.1.617.2 strain first identified in India. Vaccine effectiveness against the symptomatic disease of strain B.1.617.2 is similar after two doses compared to strain B.1.1.7 (Kent), which is predominant in the UK, and is expected to have a much higher effect on hospitalization and mortality.

Scottish Secretary of State Alistair Jack said:

This is even better news and shows just how successful the UK government’s vaccination program has been.

We have procured and paid for millions of doses for people across the UK. Now with four vaccines approved and well underway, we can all feel hope for the future.

The fight against COVID is not over, but our amazing health care workers, the military, and everyone the UK has suggested can beat this brutal pandemic.

Welsh Secretary of State Simon Hart said:

It is a remarkable achievement that more than three-quarters of UK adults have reached the milestone with their first vaccinations.

We’ve come an impressively far over the past six months and would like to thank all the dedicated and tireless people who have provided critical support to our national vaccine delivery efforts.

As we celebrate today, there is still work to be done to increase our efforts to save lives. When you are called, please come forward and help us continue our journey back to normal.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said:

This is fantastic news! Thank you to everyone who helped us reach this milestone, to all healthcare workers, military, civil servants and volunteers alike.

We’ve come so far, but it’s very important to attend your second vaccination appointment and get your second dose. This will provide the best protection for you and those around you.

People who have been vaccinated are much less likely to get symptomatic COVID-19. People who have been vaccinated are much less likely to get severe COVID-19, get hospitalized, or die, and there is growing evidence that vaccinated people are less likely to pass the virus on to others.

Actual study data from PHE shows that the vaccine is already having a significant impact in the UK, reducing hospitalizations and deaths, saving more than 13,200 lives and preventing at least 39,700 hospitalizations in the UK.

PHE analysis showed that individuals who received a single dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine had an approximately 80% lower risk of death from the Kent-derived B.1.1.7 strain of coronavirus, and a second dose could provide 85 to 90%. Protection against symptomatic diseases. Protection against death from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine increases from approximately 80% after one dose to 97% after two doses for the Kent strain.

The UK continues to top the list of countries where people are willing or already vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data released by YouGov. According to ONS data released on May 6, more than nine out of 10 adults (93%) reported positive feelings about the vaccine.

Approved vaccines are available at thousands of NHS vaccine centers, GP clinics, and pharmacies. About 98% of people live within 10 miles of an immunization center in the UK, and immunizations are taking place in places including mosques, community centers and football stadiums.

background information

To date, the government has invested more than 300 million dollars in the manufacture of successful vaccines for rapid launch.

The UK government is working to support equitable access to vaccines worldwide. The UK is one of the largest donors to the COVAX facility, a global mechanism to help developing countries have access to a coronavirus vaccine, with 558 million to distributing 1.3 billion coronavirus vaccines in the UK this year to 92 developing countries. person was put in.

