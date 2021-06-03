U.S. military won’t investigate Flynn’s comments on coup after he appeared to back one





“We are aware of the statements LTG (R) Flynn made on May 30 and June 1. The military is not investigating these statements further at this time,” an army spokesperson said in a statement. communicated.

In view of the fact that Flynn is retired, the military’s decision is consistent with the typical approach of the US military in similar situations, when potential misconduct by retired members not wearing uniform does not trigger an investigation by the armed forces.

Flynn faces bipartisan criticism after appearing to endorse a Burmese-style coup in the United States during an event in Dallas on Sunday where a member of the public raised the idea.

“I want to know why what happened in Minamar (sic) can’t happen here?” the audience member, who identified himself as a Marine, asked Flynn.

“No reason, I mean, it should happen here. No reason. It’s true,” Flynn replied.

A message posted to a Talking account used by Flynn on Monday, however, claimed that Flynn’s words had been misrepresented.

“Let me be VERY CLEAR – There is NO reason for a coup in America, and I have at no time called for such action,” the post said.

Some QAnon followers are obsessed with the idea that the US military will somehow bring former President Donald Trump back to power. Some believed and hoped Trump would declare martial law on inauguration day to prevent Joe Biden from entering the White House.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday that “the department will not have a one-sided official comment on this.”

Flynn’s comments drew criticism from some lawmakers, including Representative Elaine Luria, a Democrat from Virginia serving as vice chair of the House Armed Services Committee, who said Monday that Flynn’s comments were “dangerous” and ” incredibly worrying, “adding that she believes official action against him should be considered.

“Flynn’s remarks border on sedition. There is certainly conduct unbecoming an officer. These are two things that can be judged under the Uniform Code of Military Justice and I think as a retired military man , that should definitely be a route that we consider to have ramifications for those kinds of words, ”Luria, a retired naval commander, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on“ AC360 ”.

GOP Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, whom House Republicans recently voted to remove from her leadership post after publicly and repeatedly rejecting Trump’s election demands, tweeted Monday afternoon: “No American should not advocate or support the violent overthrow of the United States. ” A link to an article with news of Flynn’s Sunday remarks accompanied the tweet.

Flynn, who is considered a hero of the QAnon movement, pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador and for some time cooperated with the special advocate’s investigation. Robert Mueller on Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election. But as his case moved towards a possible brief jail term, Flynn fired his lawyers, replacing them with a defense team who worked for unraveled his plea in court and campaigned publicly for a pardon, which he finally received from Trump in November.

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos