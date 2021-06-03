UK education tsar ends streak with funding for chase





Boris Johnson’s education recovery tsar quit and accused the government of potentially “hundreds of thousands of students failed” by providing less than a tenth of the additional funding needed to fund catch-up learning programs after the pandemic.

Sir Kevan Collins, who was appointed former teacher in February, resigned hours after the British government announced an additional £1.4 billion for tutoring and teacher training to help school children in England. Collins has demanded an additional £15 billion.

In his resignation letter to Johnson, Collins said, “I believe that the government will not be able to provide a successful recovery without much greater support than it has ever been willing to provide.

“I am concerned that the obvious savings offered by a gradual recovery approach are indicative of the wrong economy,” he said. “Without a comprehensive and urgent response, hundreds of thousands of students are at risk of failure.”

Collins’ resignation could wreak havoc on Prime Minister and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for refusing sanctions on a larger aid package.

Downing Street said Johnson was “very grateful” for what Collins did, adding: “With the government so far committed to keeping up with over £3 billion, the recovery of education will continue to ensure that no children are left behind. will be .”

Sunak’s allies said Collins’ proposal for additional spending totaling £15 billion was based on “fairly weak evidence” and the prime minister would provide additional help in the fall public spending review.

Sunak argued that post-epidemic spending should be considered “in the round” in spending reviews. Other services, such as the NHS and courts, are also demanding more cash to combat Covid-19’s fallout.

A colleague at Sunak said, “This proposal came almost out of nowhere,” claiming that parents and teachers suggested that some polls did not favor the longer school life that Collins advocated as part of the proposal.

But the resignation would amplify many disappointments in the education sector, and he reflected Collins’ view that the government proposal was not a “credible” path to recovery after more than a year of study cessation.

recommendation

Education leaders saw Collins’ appointment, formerly leader of local government and education charities, as a sign of an ambitious approach to the necessary recovery.

Many also supported his commitment to pushing for “radical” change, including extending school days to offer activities like sports and music as part of an effort to catch up.

Jeff Barton, executive director of the Association of Schools and College Leaders, said Collins was “sad but not surprised” about resigning from an education package that was “obviously less than he thought”.

“We know Sir Kevan has a lot more daring and far-reaching plans, but it requires a lot more investment than the government is trying to provide,” he said. “We hope this episode will focus on the need to align pastors’ recovery rhetoric with action.”

Labour’s shadow education secretary, Kate Green, said the resignation was a “cursed prosecution” of the government’s chase strategy.

“He was brought in by Boris Johnson because of his experience and expertise in education, but the government threw his ideas away as soon as they lost the money they needed to communicate them,” she said.

