US and allies fly over NATO countries in message to Russia





And at 27,000 feet, somewhere beyond the UK, there is little room for error.

“We were refueling a B-52 which was conducting a NATO operation in NATO airspace,” said Captain Todd Berglund aboard a KC-135 stratotanker, one of the air refuelers in the air. ‘US Air Force. “We’re just trying to make sure that we allow their mission and that they can do whatever they need to do.”

The operation can last between 15 minutes and an hour and requires intense coordination between the crews of the two aircraft. They both reduce their speed to just 316 mph (375 knots) and synchronize their movements, allowing a barrage to descend from the KC-135 and connect to an opening at the top of the B-52, pumping thousands upon thousands of gallons of fuel in minutes.

The complicated effort is made to appear seamless by these aviators, who have done it several times before. “We do it so often that it kind of becomes a habit, it’s our profession, it’s just what we do,” said Captain Berglund. “Fortunately today everything went well as planned, but it certainly doesn’t always turn out that way.”

As refueling unfolded, two British Royal Air Force (RAF) jets – a Typhoon and a training Hawk 1 – followed the encounter, training for entry of enemy aircraft into the airspace. British.

“They will be doing a lot of interceptions, so if they have to do it operationally, they know what it is like to happen if a country’s plane enters their airspace and how to go about it.” , explained Captain Berglund.

Operation “Allied Sky”

Monday’s operation was part of a larger NATO exercise led by the US Air Force’s Bomber Task Force. Operation “Allied Sky” saw nearly 100 planes from 22 NATO member countries join together to fly over all of the countries that make up the North Atlantic alliance in the space of 12 hours.

“The bombing missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces in dealing with a more diverse and uncertain global security environment than at any time in our history,” said General Jeff Harrigian, commander of Allied Air Command. NATO, US Air Forces in Europe and US Air. Forces Africa, said of Monday’s exercise. “Today’s mission is an impressive display of NATO air superiority and together there is no challenge we cannot meet.”

While interception by RAF planes over British skies was only a practice, when the US Air Force flies over parts of Eastern Europe, the Baltic or the sea Black, she is frequently encountered by Russian planes.

It’s for times like these that Captain Berglund and his crew train.

“Things can happen pretty quickly, it’s hard to predict how busy the airspace is, how busy the radios are, if other jets are going to be there,” he says. “It’s really just thinking of all the eventualities in your head, how to get there if something changes.”

Over the past decade, several encounters with Russian jets have been deemed dangerous by the US military, calling its Russian counterparts for unprofessional and dangerous actions.

It’s part of a pattern of behavior on both sides reminiscent of the Cold War era, when the then-US and Soviet Union were constantly testing each other, pushing defenses to look for potential weaknesses.

And as the United States flies over Europe with its B-52s, Russia last week deployed three of its Tu-22M bombers to Hmeymim Air Base in Latakia, Syria. The Tu-22, also known as the “Backfire”, has flown over Syria several times in recent years, as Russia intervened to aid President Bashar al-Assad during the country’s civil war. However, in the past they always flew from their bases in Russia.

Their deployment to Hmeymim is a first and is part of a larger Russian engagement in the region, where it is also investing millions in expanding the Tartus naval base after entering into a long-term lease with the government. Syrian.

If the Russian footprint in the region continues to expand, it could pose a threat to US and NATO forces in the Mediterranean, but also to US allies in the Middle East, such as Israel.

Old but reliable

It’s not just the behavior that dates back to the Cold War, but some of the material as well. While the Russian Tu-22M first entered service in 1972, the US Airforce’s B-52s were built in the 1950s. The KC-135 arrived soon after, in 1957. Up close, the signs of aging are easy to spot.

The KC-135’s engines are noisy, and from take-off to landing communication is only possible through state-of-the-art noise-canceling headsets. Although the avionics and sensors have been improved, several displays are still analog and most tasks are still performed manually.

“She’s old but reliable,” said Captain Berglund through the intercom; his crew nods. “They update it every now and then, but it’s reliable and it works so it doesn’t really need to change a lot.”

He tells us that it “feels good” to fly the plane, especially considering “all the generations of pilots who have been able to fly it”.

And when it comes to refueling the B-52s, pairing with the KC-135 is a perfect match.

“The KC-135 was designed for the B-52,” said Captain Berglund. He said that although the Air Force has started replacing some of the KC-135s with the new KC-46, the old model is still expected to remain in service beyond 2040.

For an aircraft built in 1957, it will be almost 100 years.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos