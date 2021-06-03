UK Signs Australian Trade Agreement After G7





The UK aims to sign its first post-Brexit trade deal with Australia shortly after the upcoming G7 summit as a major Pacific trade bloc has officially approved the UK’s application to begin negotiations for accession.

Whitehall senior officials said talks between the UK and Australia were nearly reached with a tentative agreement on the state, which began on June 14, following the G7 summit in Cornwall. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will be attending a meeting of Western leaders from 12 June as a guest of Britain’s Boris Johnson.

The UK’s Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement (CPTPP) to begin accession negotiations, approved on Wednesday, is a sign that a trade deal with Australia is nearing its end. One person close to the negotiations described the agreement with Canberra, a founding member of the 11-nation bloc, as “an important stepping stone”.

A senior Downing Street official confirmed that Morrison would remain in the UK for bilateral talks with Johnson after the G7.

Closely related people said they hoped that the UK-Australia agreement could in principle be agreed upon by the two leaders. “Everyone wants that to happen,” said one official. It will be the first large post-Brexit trade deal, rather than a “rollover” of existing agreements that the UK enjoyed as an EU member.

Signing the UK-Australia trade pact was viewed as a political interest by Liz Truss, the UK’s Minister of International Trade, cementing his reputation as one of the Conservative’s rising stars. But it also risks causing political fallout for some cabinet members. This will spark a backlash from British farmers who have warned of serious harm if Australians can gain tariff-free access to British markets.

The 45-year-old has been at the top of the cabinet minister rankings for the fourth straight month, according to ConservativeHome, a website favored by grassroots in the party. The website reports that she has a net approval rating of 89 among members.

Paul Goodman, editor of ConHome, said: “It is difficult for members like ministers to communicate and deliver politics. However, Liz is offering a lot of trade deals. The fact that almost everything has been rolled over is neither here nor there.”

Truss’s growing profile and avid use of social media caused eyebrows among his peers, which one person called “hardly self-promotion”. Another senior Tory said that this behavior made him wonder if the Department of International Trade should be renamed “Instagram Truss Department”.

A senior DIT official warned that the UK would not rush a deal with Australia because of the sensitive nature of the agricultural issue. “We are in the final stages, but one of the sticking points is agriculture,” the individual said. “If a trade has to fail to make the right trade, do it.”

Those with knowledge of negotiation said that the transition period for the introduction of new trading conditions is another matter. “Australia doesn’t wait 10 to 15 years for a deal to be implemented,” said a senior British official.

Despite Truss’ fanfare, the economic impact of a free trade agreement with Australia on the UK will be small. The government’s own estimates say it will add 0.01 to 0.02 percent to gross domestic product over 15 years.

The UK exported about £4.5 billion worth of goods to Australia in the 12 months to March 2021, £190 billion to the EU and £45 billion to the US.

Exports of services increased slightly to £5.4 billion in 2020. However, combined exports of goods and services still accounted for just 1.7% of the UK total last year, making Australia the 14th largest UK export destination. Australian goods and services accounted for less than 1% of total UK imports in 2020.

As with the Australian contract, Truss eagerly sought membership in the CPTPP, which included players from fast-growing economies such as Mexico, Malaysia and Vietnam, as well as existing regional players such as Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, one of the Johnson governments. A key goal in implementing the post-Brexit “Global Britain” agenda.

The UK quickly submitted its application to join the block within weeks of the end of the Brexit transition period, which ended in December.

Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan welcomed the start of Britain’s accession negotiations. “The economic and strategic weight of the CPTPP will be strengthened through membership in a high-quality, high-ambition economy,” he tweeted.

Truss described the CPTPP as a “dynamic free-trade area” and said that it was “good news” that the accession process had begun. Truss added that Britain’s plan would be presented to Parliament before formal negotiations begin.

The government plans to announce economic impact assessments for UK bloc member states, as well as setting negotiating targets for the CPTPP talks.

Professor Michael Gasiorek, director of the UK Trade Policy Observatory at the University of Sussex, warned that “the bargaining power here is in the hands of CPTPP countries where the UK market is less important”.

He also pointed out that in bilateral negotiations the UK could get a better deal than the many service exceptions that exist in the CPTPP, he said, “on balance. . . The economic gains from the UK joining the CPTPP do not appear to be very high.”

UK goods exports to the 11 CPTPP member countries were worth £25 billion over the 12 months to March 2021, accounting for 8% of the UK’s total goods exports and more than five times less than exports to the EU.

