Traveling abroad this summer will be safer, and the UK’s Green List update should reflect that.





This week the UK has recorded a day with no COVID-19 deaths at all. I heard this interesting news from Portugal. Im not fully vaccinated yet, so this is the only realistic option for international travel.

To come here, I had to take a PCR test and fill out a locator form before traveling. To return to the UK, you must undergo a pre-flight test, fill out a locator form and undergo additional PCR testing within two days of your return to the UK.

This is a strict precaution for countries that are considered low-risk enough to be on the green list.

I spent 30 July 2020 the only other day after the first lockdown began in France where no deaths from coronavirus were recorded. There was no need to take tests to travel or return, only one country required a passenger location confirmation form, and there were a variety of quarantine-free destinations to choose from.

We have clearly learned a lot in the last year and are leading the way in vaccination. As a result, international travel will be much safer this summer, and tomorrow’s traffic light updates should reflect that.

First you need to expand the green list. There are many reasonable candidates. an island where everyone was vaccinated (in Greece); Where immunization rates are comparable to those in the UK (such as the US); Countries with much lower daily incidence (Barbados, Malta, Morocco). Travel restrictions should be relaxed if the coronavirus risk level is largely the same as in the UK.

Second, the government must change the rhetoric of the amber list. If you are traveling to the UK from an amber list country, you will be tested 3 times (rather than 2) and will be quarantined at home for 10 days. The transport minister recently commented on an increase in enforcement visits for people quarantined at home.

This belt-and-brace approach provides the extra security it needs, and governments must stop pretending that policies are stricter than they really are. Traveling to these countries for leisure or business is entirely legal if you are prepared to take the exam at home and isolate upon your return. Ministers must adhere to their own legislation when speaking to the press.

Third, the redlist should be an active line of defense. We need to learn from the unnecessary delays we decided to add India to the list of must-arrive for quarantine at government-designated hotels. We will not discuss delays to the fourth phase of the unlocking roadmap, nor will we ban leisure trips to France if the decision is made more urgently.

The small but agile red listing is the price you pay for the expanded green listing.

As international travel continues to open up, the mindset of government decision makers must evolve. It’s worth checking out the agreement to use a separate terminal in Heathrow for flights arriving from countries on the red list.

However, recent talk of up to six hours of border waiting times is seriously worrisome. Border forces appear to have added some additional resources to their main ports of entry as international travel resumes and this progress cannot slip.

You need to rethink the first impression you make on your visitors. Vaccination success and rigorous travel protocols should allow it to once again become a hub for tourism, trade and talent.

During the summer, we should take advantage of our new freedom to welcome visitors who can prove they have been vaccinated or are not currently infected. They’re usually the ones who make up about half of retail spend in the West End. With government support dwindling, we need tourism to recover again.

With the coming of the fall, our universities should once again be filled with international students contributing intellectually and financially to the power of higher education. A lot of companies have adopted a new way of working in the last year, but personally there are better business activities.

We are an island dependent on trade, and our economic recovery depends on our ability to travel safely.

