New report on regulation recommends a balanced and agile approach





This week, on 1 June, the UK’s Regulatory Horizons Council (RHC) released a report outlining how the UK could support the fast and safe introduction of fusion energy.

According to the RHC report, innovation-friendly regulation will allow technology to be launched quickly and safely, increasing the trust of both the public and investors.

The UK government will respond fully in early 2022 after public consultations, but this report is a positive step for the convergence community as it recognizes the importance of the right regulatory framework for the successful launch of the technology.

Kwasi Kwarteng, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: There is significant opportunity in the UK from fusion energy and ensuring a proportional regulatory approach that allows us to fully capitalize on it.

As a business assistant, Kwarteng made innovation one of his top priorities. “It’s important to have a regulatory system that’s right for unlocking the most advanced technologies, facilitating competition, alleviating burdens and reducing practices.

Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Clean Growth Kwasi Kwarteng, 10 Downing Street… [+] Central London after attending a cabinet meeting in London, UK on January 14, 2020. (Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

This report was prepared by the Regulatory Horizons Council (RHC), an independent committee of experts that identifies the regulations needed to promote technological innovation.

This report makes recommendations on how to regulate fusion energy given its inherently lower risk than nuclear alternatives. They propose that fusion should be regulated differently than fission, and by different agencies, and encourage the UK to present a bold and forward-looking vision of how the Health and Safety Administration (HSE) and the Environment Agency (EA) can lead. do. Advance a regulatory approach.

The UK government recognizes that fusion energy will be the ultimate clean power solution, providing clean, safe and limitless energy without long-lived radioactive waste.

Fusion is the process that powers stars, the most abundant source of energy in the universe.

The UK hopes to deliver the world’s first prototype fusion power plant, STEP (old tokamak for energy production) by 2040. In October 2019, Prime Minister Boris Johnson committed 22m to the project.

The UK also has many private companies developing fusion energy, the most prominent being Tokamak Energy and First Light Fusion in Oxfordshire.

Tokamak Energy is working on a STEP-like spherical tokamak concept that uses a strong magnetic field to trap hot fusion fuel, while First Light Fusion is working on a pulse concept that uses a large gas gun to fire a projectile at a target. That’s about 14,500 mph, or 20 times the speed of sound. This sends a shock wave through a small target and compresses the fuel to its fusion temperature.

The diversity of convergence approaches is one of the reasons the convergence community wants regulation to be proportional. Different machine designs of different scales will have different risks. The report acknowledges that the overall regulatory framework is likely to evolve as more convergence technologies enter the market.

David Kingham, Co-Founder and Vice President of Tokamak Energy, said: This is an excellent report from the Regulatory Horizons Council. It paves the way for commercial fusion energy.

It is an ST40 tokamak owned and operated by Tokamak Energy, a British private fusion company. October 2020.

Tokamak energy appropriate and proportional

How convergence or technology is regulated affects costs and time to market. The amount of regulation should be commensurate with the risks involved to ensure that the public and the environment are adequately protected and that unnecessary costs or time burdens are not introduced.

The government’s goal is to make the country the best place for convergence commercialization while providing adequate confidence to the public.

The UK government recognizes the importance of ensuring that fusion is regulated appropriately and proportionately where it is openly accepted and rational, and this is encouraging. The government wants a UK convergence regulatory framework to help public and private sector convergence programs plan for the future.

MAST upgrade tokamak, a fusion energy experiment held at the Culham Science Center near Oxford, UK… [+] Prince William (L), Duke of Cambridge, UK speaks with Prof. Ian Chapman, CEO of the UK Atomic Energy Agency (L), Nanna Heiberg (2 R), and Joseph Milnes, Head of the Department of Engineering and Design (R). The MAST Upgrade chamber visited the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) at the Culham Science Center in Abingdon, near Oxford, South England, on October 18, 2018.-Prince William officially marked the end of MAST construction. Mega Amp Spherical Tokamak) Upgrade Fusion Experiment, the UK’s newest fusion energy experiment. (Photo credit: ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP) (Photo credits should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Andrew Holland, CEO of the Fusion Industry Association, welcomes the report. He said: The rest of the world should take note, this report shows the UK’s intentions to lead the commercialization of fusion energy in a way that allows for innovation and a flexible and risky regulatory approach.

The Fusion Industry Association has supported this approach. They produced a white paper aimed at the U.S. government titled Ignite America’s Fusion Revolution in 2020: Leveraging Lessons from the Nuclear Age to Build a Regulatory Framework Supporting the Safe and Efficient Development of Fusion Energy Systems.

In the United States, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) is holding an open discussion forum to gather public opinion and feedback regarding the development of a regulatory model for the long-term commercial deployment of fusion.

The UK government plans to issue a full advisory on the Fusion Regulations later this year, so that all stakeholders and the public have a say.

Science Minister Amanda Soloway said in response to the report: The government agrees with the RHC that the low inherent risk of the fusion process compared to fission is a very important factor in considering a fusion regulatory framework. Given that fusion is still a developing technology, it is also important to be aware of the risks and overall technical uncertainties of the fusion process.

She added: A huge thank you to the Regulatory Horizons Council for their important and valuable contributions to the topic of convergence regulation and for helping the UK take convergence seriously and spark innovation across the UK.

First Light Fusion’s Machine 3, a private fusion company, demonstrates pulsed power fusion… [+] oxfordshire england

First Light Fusion

