The report shows 19,000 American deacons; age, retirement are factors for the diaconate





WASHINGTON (CNS) – Based on responses to a questionnaire sent to all American dioceses, the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate estimates that there are approximately 19,000 deacons in the United States today.

The number, however, is declining, reflecting trends observed in religious life and the priesthood over the past half century.

“The responding offices reported that 410 deacons have retired from active ministry and 378 have died. 587 others were ordained to the permanent diaconate in 2020, ”states the report“ A Portrait of the Permanent Diaconate: A Study for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, ”published on June 1. The trend dates back to at least 2014.

Deacons are also aging. The CARA report indicates that 35% are 70 years or older, 40% are between 60 and 69 years old, 21% are between 50 and 59 years old, only 5% are between 40 and 49 years old and only 1% are under 40 years old.

“The Latin Rite Arch / Dioceses have reported having 12,292 permanent deacons active in ministry. The single eparchy (questionnaire participant) reported 11 active permanent deacons. Extrapolating to include dioceses and eparchies that did not respond to the survey, it can be estimated that there are 14,722 active deacons in ministry in the United States today, or about 78% of all permanent deacons, ”the report says, adding the estimated number of all deacons is 19,008.

CARA also estimates that, if 78% of deacons are in active ministry, then 17% are retired, 2% are on leave, 2% have been suspended from active ministry, and 2% are inactive for other reasons.

The retirement age differs from one diocese to another. Forty-two percent of dioceses do not have a retirement age for deacons. Of the rest, no diocese requires deacons to retire until they reach at least 70 years of age, while 88% require retirement at 75-79 and 10% require retirement at 70-74. years. One percent does not need to retire for at least 80 years.

The archdiocese with the most deacons is the Archdiocese of Chicago, with 852, exactly double the 426 of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

The other dioceses and archdioceses with at least 250 deacons are, in descending order, the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, 367; the Archdiocese of San Antonio, 364; the Archdiocese of New York, 305; the Archdiocese of Atlanta, 299; the Archdiocese of Saint-Louis, 297; the Diocese of Rockville Center, New York, 268; the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, 265; and the Archdiocese of Boston, 255.

But other dioceses have a much lower ratio of Catholics to deacons. The Diocese of Lexington, Kentucky, is leading the way with a ratio of 508 Catholics per deacon.

Other dioceses with ratios of less than 900 Catholics per deacon, in ascending order, are the Diocese of Rapid City, South Dakota, 640; the Diocese of Jefferson City, Missouri, 703; the Diocese of Bismarck, North Dakota, 725; the Diocese of Amarillo, Texas, 747; the Diocese of Duluth, Minnesota, 779; the Archdiocese of Anchorage, Alaska, 783; the Diocese of Savannah, Georgia, 871; and the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee, Florida, 893.

According to CARA, 93% of deacons are married, 4% are widowers, 2% have never married, 1% are divorced and have not remarried, and less than 1% remarried after diaconal ordination.

CARA said that the racial and ethnic makeup of American deacons is 72% White, 21% Hispanic, 4% Asian / Pacific Islander, 3% Black, and less than 1% Native American or others.

The report indicates that 93% of deacons are incardinated in the diocese in which they serve, and 6% are incardinated in another Latin rite diocese but serve with faculties in their diocese of residence. Less than 1% are incardinated in Eastern Catholic churches or as members of religious orders.

“One in nine active permanent deacons are financially compensated for the ministry in 2020, a continuation of a downward trend of 27% in 2001, 26% in 2017 and 15% in 2019,” the report said.

Additionally, “87% of responding arch / dioceses and arch / eparchies require post-ordination training for deacons,” CARA said. “Among those who require post-ordination training, the median number of hours required per year is 20.”

How dioceses deal with diaconal ministry was also a subject of a questionnaire.

Eighty percent of the dioceses surveyed state that they have a plan for the placement and ministry of deacons, and 93% have an active formation program for the diaconate. Of those who don’t, 78% said they plan to create one within the next two years.

Almost two-thirds of dioceses have an active deacons council or assembly, and the dioceses that responded were roughly evenly divided as to whether they had a formal policy for deacons who divorced or separated after their ordination.

“As our world continues to grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, permanent deacons offer an encouraging testimony of the love and mercy of Christ,” said Bishop James F. Checchio of Metuchen, New Jersey, president of the US Bishops’ Commission on Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations.

In a statement accompanying the release of the CARA report, he underscored the importance of permanent deacons to the church, saying, “They bring the light and presence of Jesus into many different areas of society – preaching the gospel. in their work, within their family. , to the poor and within their communities at large.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos