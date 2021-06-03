Hundreds of Lakes in the United States and Europe are Losing Oxygen | Us news





Oxygen levels have dropped in hundreds of lakes in the United States and Europe over the past four decades, according to a new study.

And the authors said the drop in oxygen could lead to increased fish mortality, algal blooms and methane emissions.

The researchers looked at the temperature and dissolved oxygen, the amount of oxygen in the water of nearly 400 lakes, and found the declines were widespread. Their study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, found that dissolved oxygen decreased by 5.5% in the surface waters of these lakes and by 18.6% in deep waters.

The authors said their results suggest that warming temperatures and decreased water clarity due to human activity are behind the decline in oxygen.

Oxygen is one of the best indicators of ecosystem health, and the changes in this study reflect a pronounced human footprint, said co-author Craig E. Williamson, professor of biology at the University of Miami in the ‘Ohio.

This footprint includes warming caused by climate change and decreased water clarity caused in part by runoff from sewage, fertilizers, cars and power plants.

Losses of dissolved oxygen in terrestrial aquatic systems have already been reported. A 2017 study of oxygen levels in the world’s oceans showed a 2% drop since 1960. But less was known about the lakes, which have lost two to nine times more oxygen than the oceans, have said the authors of the new study.

Prior to this study, other researchers had reported decreases in oxygen in individual lakes over a long period of time. But none of them have looked at so many lakes in the world, said Samuel B. Fey, a biology professor at Reed College who studies lakes and was not involved in the study.

I think one of the really interesting findings here is that the authors were able to show that there is this quite pronounced drop in dissolved oxygen concentrations both in the surface and in the (deep) parts of the lake, a said Fey.

The deep drop in oxygen levels is critical for aquatic organisms that are more sensitive to increases in temperature, such as cold water fish. During the summer months, they depend on the cooler temperatures found deeper in the water, but if the deep waters are poor in oxygen, these organisms cannot survive.

These are the conditions that sometimes lead to the death of fish in water bodies, said study co-author Kevin C. Rose, professor of biology at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. This really means that many habitats for cold water fish could become inhospitable.

Other organisms, Rose said, are more tolerant of the warmer temperatures found at the surface level and can get enough oxygen by staying near the surface where water meets air.

About a quarter of the lakes examined actually showed an increase in oxygen in surface waters, which Rose said is a bad sign as this is likely due to increased algal blooms and sudden growth of blue-green algae.

In these lakes, he said, dissolved oxygen was very low in deep water and was unlivable for many species.

And the sediments in these oxygen-deprived lakes tend to release methane, a potent greenhouse gas, according to research.

The lakes examined in the new study were in the United States or Europe, with the exception of one in Japan and a few in New Zealand. The authors said there was not enough data to include other parts of the world.

Rose said lakes outside the study area are also likely experiencing drops in dissolved oxygen. The reason, he said, is that warmer temperatures due to climate change reduce the ability of oxygen to dissolve its solubility in water.

We know that most or many places on the planet are warming, ”he said. And so we would expect a drop in solubility.

