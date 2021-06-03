Boris Johnson says ‘there’s nothing in the data’ to delay the June 21st unlock.





Meanwhile, there are new doubts about the future of summer vacations after Mr Johnson warned that he would “not hesitate” to move the country from a green list to amber or red “to protect the people of this country” if necessary.

Mr Johnson’s remarks came the day before Transport Minister Grant Sapps announced changes to the traffic light system, hoping that the Canary Islands, Greek Islands and Malta would be on the green list.

UK begins negotiations with Pacific trade bloc to compete with EU size

Trade Minister Liz Truss has promised to transform Britain’s “economic center” into fast-growing Asia after entering the massive Pacific Rim free trade bloc, which aims to compete with the EU. Negotiations will begin within weeks after the 11 countries of the Trans-Pacific Partnership have agreed to start dialogue. Read why Japanese economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura was excited. Experts come out warning consumers are facing higher rates for weekly grocery stores as EU bureaucracy and a commodity boom threaten to push up food prices. See the agraph showing how food prices soar.

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Featuring Extra Holidays

The four-day holiday weekend to celebrate the Queens Platinum Jubilee will include concerts of international stars and street competitions at The Mall, Buckingham Palace announced. The 95-year-old Queen will become the first British monarch to rule for 70 years, on the anniversary of her accession in February. Exactly one year from today, on Thursday, June 2nd, an additional public holiday marks the start of the main event. But a group of travelers may have jumped into the festivities after parking up to 30 caravans outside Windsor Castle.

Hyde Park Attack | Machete-wielding gangs chased the young man through London’s Hyde Park on Tuesday night, attacking him in front of a horrific onlooker. The incident shows a confrontation involving many groups of young people holding what eyewitnesses described as “swords” and “machetes”. Watch the video of the terrible chase.

Worldwide: Iran’s largest naval ship sank

The largest ship in the Iranian navy sank in the Gulf of Oman today after setting fires under mysterious circumstances. The Iranian military said the Kag, a 207-meter-long support and supply ship, burned down for more than 20 hours after the fire, but the crew was rescued safely. This year there was a counter-war strike on cargo ships.

