Goodyear Blimp set for UK return from Brands Hatch

One of the world’s most famous airships, the Goodyear Blimp will compete in a round of the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) at the Brands Hatch Indy circuit later this month.

Blimp will fly the Brands Hatch race track to film the third round of BTCC on June 26 and 27 and return over London to pick up passengers on June 29 and 30. It is the first time in ten years that Zeppelin has lived in the skies of England.

With its distinctive blue and yellow symbolism, the Goodyear Blimp is one of the world’s most familiar Zeppelins. Since its first flight in 1925 under the name Pilgrim, various forms of the Blimp have been used in aerial photography, commercial vehicles, and advertisements.

Last year was the subject of an Autocar Christmas road test. However, in the United States today, flying at sporting events such as Nascar races, NBA games, and PGA golf tournaments is more common.

Appearing at BTCC this month is with Goodyear closely tied to the series, and since 2019 Goodyear has established itself as the sole tire supplier for BTCC cars. Has held title sponsorship rights to the Championship since 2005.

The Blimp, or more precisely, the Zeppelin LZ N07-101, is a hybrid or semi-rigid airship that has a framework inside but does not restrain the balloon. For a Goodyear airship, it takes shape with just the pressure of about 7500 cubic meters of helium phosphorus gas.

In contrast, Zeppelin weighs about 7500 kg. This makes the airship almost lighter than air. It is powered by three 200 horsepower engines with a total of 600 horsepower and has a top speed of 78 miles per hour, capable of traveling over 600 miles.

The length of the airship is over 75 m and the height is almost 18 m. The last UK flight was in 2011 during a national tour.

General Manager of Goodyear UK Pravesh Amtha said:[The Goodyear Blimp’s] The return to the UK has been a long awaited and we are thrilled to see that we are providing a once-in-a-lifetime experience to the lucky passengers who will cross BTCC and fly to London.”

