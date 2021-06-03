



Meanwhile, Johnson’s education chase tsar resigned last night, accusing ministers of taking a “half-a-half” approach to helping children whose learning has been disrupted by the pandemic.

Sir Kevan Collins said the allocated funds “did not come close to meeting the scale of the challenge.”

In a statement, he added that the package released yesterday “betrayed the underestimation of the importance of education.”

A new tank cannot drive faster than 20 mph.

A new tank fleet, purchased by the U.S. Army for $3.47 billion, cannot safely drive above 20 mph, a leaked report said. Commanders have warned that the new Ajax armored fighting vehicle, which must travel at speeds of up to 40 mph, poses a safety hazard to soldiers if driven at more than half of its top speed. Testing of the vehicle had to be halted for four months after the military was found to have suffered from swollen joints and tinnitus. Safety restrictions include speed limits and limiting crew members to an hour and a half at a time, according to a government report by The Telegraphs.

England debut faces storm with racist posts

In her England Test debut, Olly Robinson said she was “embarrassed” and “embarrassed” in a historic sexist, racist and Islamophobic Twitter post. Sussex bowler won two wickets on opening day against New Zealand at the Rhodes yesterday at the Rhodes, but his achievements were overshadowed by the discovery of offensive content on his Twitter account nine years ago.

fishing deals | The UK and the European Union have agreed to the first annual agreement on shared fish management since Brexit. Brussels said it has demonstrated that the UK and EU can work together after tensions have escalated in the months since Britain left the transition period on 31 December. But anticipating a potential backlash from British fishermen, Whitehall sources warned that the deal would not “please everyone”.

Worldwide: The end seems near for Netanyahu

Israeli opposition leaders announced last night that they had formed a coalition to oust Benjamin Netanyahu. A battle engulfed in battle could be a death bane for a prime minister’s career. Yair Lapid announced at midnight that his mission to form a government expired with only half an hour left, but he had made a deal that garnered support across the political spectrum. View more world photo galleries of the day

