US military admits killing 23 civilians around the world in 2020 | Military News





The Pentagon says most of the civilian deaths occurred in Afghanistan, as it admits other civilian deaths from previous years.

The US military has admitted responsibility for the unintentional murder of 23 civilians in foreign war zones in 2020, well below figures compiled by non-governmental agencies. But he also acknowledged more civilian deaths in previous years.

The tally included deaths among civilians during operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, Yemen and Nigeria, according to the Pentagon report.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) estimates there were about 23 civilians killed and about 10 civilians injured in 2020 as a result of U.S. military operations, the document, which is part of an annual report required by Congress since 2018, although some parts remain. secret.

Most of the civilian casualties occurred in Afghanistan, where the Pentagon said it was responsible for 20 deaths, according to the public section of the report.

A civilian was killed in Somalia in February 2020 and another in Iraq in March. The document made public does not specify when or where the 23rd victim was killed.

The document says that although Congress allocated $ 3 million to the Pentagon in 2020 for financial compensation to the families of civilian victims, no such compensation has been paid.

Higher number of NGOs

NGOs regularly publish much higher death tolls among civilians in areas where the US military is active around the world.

The NGO Airwars, which lists civilian casualties from airstrikes, said its most conservative estimates show 102 civilians have been killed in U.S. operations around the world five times the official Pentagon figures.

The United Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has counted 89 dead and 31 wounded in operations by US-led coalition forces, Airwars reported.

In Somalia, where the Pentagon recognizes only one civilian death, Airwars and other NGOs estimate the death toll at seven, while in Syria and Iraq, local sources report six dead, said l ‘NGO.

Clearly, Defense Department investigations and recognition of damage to civilians remain woefully inadequate, said Hina Shamsi of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Afghans demonstrate in Kabul to denounce wave of civilian casualties caused by Western forces in the country [File: Ahmad Masood/Reuters]Strikingly, in 2020, the Defense Department failed to offer or provide compensation to affected civilians and families despite the availability of Congressional funds, said Shamsi, who heads the National Security Project of the United States. ‘ACLU.

The report also acknowledges that 12 additional incidents in 2017 and 2018, which left at least 50 civilians dead and 22 others injured, had not been inadvertently reported in the past.

An airstrike in al-Zira in Iraq on January 6, 2017 left 16 dead and another in Mosul on January 12, 2017 which killed 12 civilians.

On August 13, 2017, 12 other civilians were killed and six others injured as a result of an airstrike in Raqqa, Syria. At that time, the United States and its allies were fighting against ISIL (ISIS).

In addition to the 50 previously unreported civilian deaths, the Pentagon also said 12 civilians were killed in al-Bayda in Yemen on January 29, 2017.

In recent years, the DoD has continued to refine its practices and procedures for reviewing civilian casualty reports.

