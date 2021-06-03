UK to be cautious about overseas travel amid surge in COVID-19





Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government will maintain strict restrictions on international travel over the coming weeks, shattering hopes for a major summer revival in aviation and tourism, which has been hit by the pandemic.

Officials will release a revised “green list” of countries considered safe for leisure travel on Thursday, but the government will be cautious in the face of another growing threat of infection, said someone familiar with the matter.

Johnson wanted him to be allowed to travel abroad, but said the government would not hesitate to move previously safe countries to a high-risk list if the epidemic situation worsens. He said the government’s joint biosecurity center would make recommendations on the safety of travel.

“We need to be careful and keep putting the country on the red list, the amber list if necessary,” Johnson told reporters. “If we had to do that, I wouldn’t hesitate to move the country from the green list to the amber list to the red list. Our priority is to continue rolling out vaccines to protect the people of this country.”

When the government lifted the international tourism ban last month, only 12 were on the list of safe destinations. Travel agencies have expressed disappointment at the government’s decision to restrict travel to many popular tourist destinations.

Under the new “traffic light” system for traveling abroad in the UK, destinations that appear to be at moderate risk are assigned to an “amber” list, requiring passengers returning to the UK to self-isolate for 10 days, while high-risk passengers have a “red” list for the same period. You must isolate yourself from the hotel.

Last month, UK residents were only allowed to travel back to a handful of “green list” destinations that did not require quarantine on their return. Bloomberg’s Emma Chandra reports at Gatwick Airport.

Passengers traveling to the UK from “Green List” countries must undergo a Covid test before departure and another test upon arrival, but do not need to be quarantined upon return.

Johnson’s government is studying infection data from a so-called delta strain first discovered in India, which has seen an increase in the UK in recent weeks despite a successful vaccine program. He warned that if the epidemic situation worsens, the government may have to postpone the final phase of ending lockdown restrictions on June 21.

Before coming here I am at the Bloomberg terminal.

Learn more

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos