UK Begins Negotiations to Join Asia-Pacific CPTPP Trade Treaty | trade policy





The UK is one step closer to strengthening its trade links with Asia Pacific countries after member states from the 11 regions that dominate the trade treaty have agreed to begin negotiations on entry into the UK.

Joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), an alliance of Pacific countries covering a market of 500 million people, is at the heart of British Trade Minister Liz Trusss’ plan to focus on UK trade relations after the UK leaves. plan. EU.

Existing members are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

Truss has already begun direct trade negotiations with Australia and expects a broader agreement within the region to follow quickly. The UK also believes the deal will act as a counterweight to China, which it accuses of weakening trade and distorting markets with state subsidies.

However, the Australian talks have already been controversial as supporting measures that undermine small-scale British sheep, beef and sugar beet farmers by supporting Truss’ measures to allow the country’s industrial-scale farms to be exported without tariffs or quotas to the UK. caused

Reports on a cabinet between the Truss and Environment Minister George Eustice rank in the top ten, but Eustice is understood to have secured the promise that the UK will move forward with negotiations in phases over the next 15 years.

Truss has also been criticized for negotiating a secret commercial court system in which businesses can sue the government if they can show loss of income from a change in government policy.

It is also unclear how much leverage the UK will need to persuade CPTPP members to adapt existing trade agreements to UK exporters.

Japan’s negotiating minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, said in a virtual meeting of the Partnership Committee that the UK had agreed to begin the accession process.

Nishimura said the move would strengthen economic ties between the UK and Japan and give the UK access to a market similar to the size of the EU.

Unlike the EU, it removes barriers such as quotas and tariffs, but does not aim to create a single market or customs union or achieve broader political integration.

The start of the signup process with the UK and the potential expansion of the CPTPP will send a strong signal to our trading partners around the world of our commitment to support a free, fair, open, effective and comprehensive rules-based trading system. The ministers said in a joint statement.

Britain has asked to join the partnership, hoping to build deeper ties with emerging economies in the Pacific after President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership in early February.

At the time, Truss said membership would boost employment and prosperity by lowering tariffs on automakers and whiskey producers and improving access to service providers.

Truss said she welcomed the decision and will present her plans to Congress in the coming weeks.

She rejected an opposition lawmaker’s request to provide an economic assessment of the benefits of joining the treaty.

The process begins with the formation of a working group to assess the compatibility of transactions with the UK. The UK said it will work with Japan, the group chair, this year to move the negotiations forward as soon as possible.

The UK signed its first major deal since Brexit on trade with Japan in October.

