OSCE High Commissioner for National Minorities: Britain’s Response





Thank you, Chairman. UK Ambassador Abdrakhmanov welcomes the first time to the Executive Board. Congratulations on your commitment and thank you for your comprehensive report.

The UK is a strong advocate for the agency, which plays an important role in early warning and conflict prevention in case of tensions involving ethnic minorities. We fully support your mission and the autonomy of your institution. We encourage all participating countries to fully cooperate to ensure that you and your employees carry out this mission.

It is my pleasure to see, in many of your meetings so far, the high level of constructive cooperation and trust in your efforts to address ethnic issues within and between participating countries. As is often the case with OSCE, in order to realize your institution’s full potential, participating countries must demonstrate political will and sincere participation in your endeavors.

This means engaging with you to raise concerns about the behavior of others, as well as engaging positively with visit requests and the suggestions and recommendations that come from them. While we know that travel challenges remain due to the ongoing pandemic, it is important to be able to travel freely throughout the entire OSCE region, including those affected by conflict and illegal annexation.

Your report will clarify to what extent you have helped participating countries strengthen their security by ensuring the full enjoyment of human rights for all, including those belonging to ethnic groups, and the wide range of activities you carry out in your office.

Thank you for your reflection on the continuing impact of COVID-19 on people belonging to ethnic minorities, and your recommendations for streamlining diversity: agree that COVID-19 measures that support social cohesion remain appropriate and timely. You highlighted the specific socio-economic challenges the epidemic poses to people belonging to ethnic minorities and wanted to hear about an expert study that started in December. In particular, I was delighted to hear that the study included an emphasis on gender and an internal discussion of the socio-economic participation of ethnic women.

We also very welcome your intentions to conduct a comprehensive study of the intersection of gender and ethnicity this year. Women belonging to ethnic groups can often face multiple and complex forms of discrimination, and it would be very beneficial to better understand the obstacles they face in ensuring the full and equal enjoyment of human rights and realizing their full potential. .

Taking gender different needs and circumstances into account helps to achieve more effective conflict prevention and more effective program intervention. Therefore, we would like to thank you for the information you have provided on the positive impact of your office support for Central Asian education programs on the enrollment of minority girls in higher education programs and the reduction in the incidence of premature marriage among girls attending participating schools. program.

We continue to value thematic guidelines generated by your office as well as your event and program work to increase awareness of these guidelines. We look forward to commemorating the anniversary of the 1996 Hague Recommendation on the Educational Rights of Minorities in the coming weeks. Your interest in digital technology seems particularly timely. In your report, the digitization of some projects has proven particularly valuable in helping minority students continue their online education during the pandemic. Also, on the 15th anniversary of the Fall Recommendation, we would like to thank you for the opportunity to discuss the consequences of gender mainstreaming in our Multi-Ethnic Politics Recommendation.

In conclusion, we would like to thank you and our dedicated team for all your work and wish you all the best in your future endeavors.

