Pelosi faces pressure to take control of US Capitol attack investigation | Violation of the United States Capitol





Leading Democrats redouble their efforts to move forward with the establishment of a large central inquiry into the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, which could be the last opportunity to hold the former president to account American Donald Trump for inciting insurgency.

The move reflects the determination of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to continue a full investigation even without bipartisan support, after Republicans in the Senate, fearing what a full account of the violence might reveal, voted on the week last a law for a 9/11. style commission to scrutinize the attack by a pro-Trump mob.

Pelosi said during a Democratic caucus call on Tuesday that she was ready to create a House select committee with subpoena power to replace the commission as Congress’ main investigation into the assault, according to sources close to the case.

The select committee was one of many options raised in the call that included empowering an existing committee, such as the House Homeland Security Committee, to take over the congressional investigation, have indicated the sources.

During the call, it was also suggested the possibility of returning the bill to create a 9/11-type committee in the Senate for a second vote, while Hakeem Jeffries, the chair of the House Democratic caucus, launched the idea that the Ministry of Justice appoints a special council.

Pelosi did not approve any particular proposal, but categorically ruled out a presidential commission created by Joe Biden, in large part because such a panel would have no subpoena or funding power without a statutory change.

Jim Clyburn, the House Majority Whip, was in favor of empowering the House Homeland Security Committee to take over, the sources said, while House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, and Deputy President Katherine Clark, were not engaged.

It wasn’t immediately clear how Pelosi might proceed. But House Democrats have been agitating for weeks for Pelosi to take the reins and adopt his long-standing fallback plan of forming a select committee.

Committees selected from among Congress’ main arms of control have long been convened on issues of corruption and cover-up, from the investigation of presidential campaign activity during Watergate to the Benghazi terrorist attacks.

The creation of a select committee could break the deadlock that has persisted for months on Capitol Hill over disagreements between Democrats and Republicans over how to embark on a full toll of the attack that killed five and many. wounded.

Supporters of the select committee received a boost last week from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who apparently extended his approval to the proposal by saying it was better to investigate with a select committee than not not investigate.

Pelosi previously suggested that a select committee would focus on investigative leads that may have been explored by the commission.

That kind of warrant would mean a forensic examination of the root causes of the attack, conducted by former presidents as his supporters stormed Capitol Hill and threatened to hang his own vice president, as well as any potential connections between Trump. and rioters.

But his work could still be hampered by Republicans, who have repeatedly resisted any full investigation into the attack, fearing that they will be recognized as accomplices ahead of the 2022 midterm elections for inciting the insurgency by amplifying Trump’s lies about voter fraud.

The number of Republicans downplaying or even outright denying the reality of what happened on January 6, for example, has only increased in recent months; Congressman Andrew Clyde described the deadly insurgency as a normal sightseeing visit to the Capitol.

Likely opposition, especially from Republican leaders in Congress, could also ensure that any new findings are viewed through a partisan lens and cause a substantial proportion of the country to reject any conclusion that casts Trump in a negative light.

The latest select committee convened by Congress to investigate Benghazi has become a partisan affair, even before minority parliamentary leader Kevin McCarthy admitted it was created to hurt the country’s 2016 electoral chances. former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

But House Democrats remained largely discouraged. If Republicans don’t join us in protecting our democracy, we have an obligation to do it ourselves, said Teresa Leger Fernndez, a member of the House Administration Committee.

