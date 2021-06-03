UK Covid Live: The number of people who test positive in the UK rises by 22% | politics





8.25am EDT 08:25

What do the green, amber and red listings mean for travelers?

A colored list in each country indicates whether and where passengers arriving from that country are quarantined.

People from green list countries are required to test negative for Covid before departure and do not need to quarantine at all upon return. You will need to undergo a PCR test on the 2nd day after arrival. The PCR test is designated because it is more accurate than the lateral flow test.

People entering the UK from amber countries are required to test negative for Covid before departure, quarantine at home for 10 days and undergo PCR testing on days 2 and 8. On day 5, the test-release system can continue to be used. If the test result is negative, the quarantine can be terminated immediately.

Travelers arriving from Red List countries are required to have a Covid test negative prior to departure, undergo administrative quarantine at their hotel for 10 days that cannot be given short, and undergo PCR testing on days 2 and 8.

The government says people should not travel to amber and red countries for leisure.

Check out the current red, orange and green listings here.

8.13am EDT 08:13

The BBC reports that no new countries will be added to England’s green list for international travel.

There was speculation that the Greek and Spanish islands, Malta, Finland and parts of the Caribbean could be added to the green list today.

Portugal may go amber and some countries may be added to the red list.

Please share more details as changes are announced.

7:48 AM EDT 07:48

Ahead of an update on the UK’s traffic light system for travel, here’s a refill of what it means.

Green, orange and red lists set the rules for testing and isolating travelers. Which list a country is included on depends on several factors, including the proportion of the vaccinated population, the rate of infection, and the prevalence of the strain of concern.

Countries such as Brazil, South Africa and India are on the red list forcing people arriving from these countries to enter hotel quarantines due to high infection rates and mutations.

However, other countries with high infection rates are still on the amber list, and some have higher infection rates than the red list countries. This has raised concerns that the UK government could re-import new cases and variants.

This discrepancy between the data and the country’s travel status has provoked criticism. Yvette Cooper, chair of the Interior Selection Committee, wrote to the Independent that delaying the government’s response to data on India led to more cases of Indian strains being imported into the UK.

She argues that this isn’t enough, and that India should be added to the red list in early April, while Pakistan and Bangladesh’s covid rates are already higher and rising steeply.

Regardless of which country the country is on the list, the quarantine status and location of passengers arriving from that country is as follows:

Green List Countries: Travelers need to test negative for Covid before departure and do not need to quarantine at all when returning. You will need to undergo a PCR test on the 2nd day after arrival. Amber List Countries: Travelers arriving from Amber List countries are required to test negative for Covid before departure, quarantine at home for 10 days and undergo PCR testing on days 2 and 8 They can continue to use the test-release system on day 5, and immediately exit quarantine with a negative test result. Red List Countries: Travelers arriving from Red List Countries are required to undergo a Covid test negative prior to departure, undergo administrative quarantine at their hotel for 10 days that cannot be given in short, and undergo PCR testing on days 2 and 8.

This list is officially reviewed every three weeks and there is a possibility that countries will raise or lower their traffic light systems.

I was expecting an update soon with some countries going green and others going red, so take a look at this space.

Here are more details from my colleagues Pablo Gutirrez and Ashley Kirk:

7am EDT 07:00

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in the UK has risen by 22%

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in the UK rose 22%, reaching its highest level in six weeks.

A total of 17,162 people tested positive for COVID-19, according to recent testing and follow-up figures.

That’s more than a fifth increase over the past week, and the highest number of people testing positive since the week through April 14, PA Media reported.

Meanwhile, the number of rapid COVID-19 tests conducted in the UK has fallen to its lowest level in six weeks.

All members of the public are eligible for two fast lateral flow device (LFD) tests per week.

More than 4.8 million quick tests were conducted in the UK as of May 26, according to recent figures. The number has fallen for the fifth week in a row.

There were just over 7.6 million LFD exams in a week, but it dropped to March 17th, the time when secondary school students return to school.

The quick test can be performed at home and provides results within 30 minutes without the need for laboratory processing.

These are different from the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests that are processed in the lab and are primarily used for anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 and are used to quickly confirm a positive result.

One million polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests were performed through May 26, the highest in the two months leading up to May 26, an increase of 3% from the previous week.

6:36 AM EDT 06:36

1 million polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests had been performed as of May 26, according to the latest test and trace figures.

This is the highest total for the two months since the week through March 24, a 3% increase from the previous week, PA Media reports.

The PCR test is a lab-processed swab test that is primarily used for anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 and is used to quickly confirm a positive result.

6:29 AM EDT 06:29

Schools in the UK should continue educating students for the remainder of the school year rather than giving them extended leave with study leave for canceled exams, Ofsted’s director said.

His Majesty’s School Superintendent Amanda Spielman said secondary schools are allowing students taking GCSE and A-level courses to end their summer semesters more than six weeks earlier, which means that about 15 and 16-year-old students will start the new year before the start of September. 100 days of vacation.

Spielman said Ofsted would like to know how schools are using the rest of the semester to help 11th and 13th grade test grade group students catch up on learning lost during the pandemic lockdown.

Schools generally allow students to travel abroad before exams. Although GCSE, BTec, and A-level exams this year have been canceled and replaced by teacher assessments, many schools have allowed students to leave school at the end of May, after the deadline for including assignments in teacher assessments.

Spielman told The Guardian:

The Ministry of Education has set clear expectations for the school so that 11th and 13th grade students can continue their studies during the final half of the summer semester.

This makes sense as many students have struggled to learn remotely, otherwise they haven’t gone as far as they could. It is a concern that this may result in some students finishing early because they are less prepared for education after 16th or 18th grade.

We would like to know how the school is using the rest of the summer semester for this year’s group.

Read the full text here.

6:28 AM EDT 6:28 AM

A total of 17,162 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK at least once a week, according to recent testing and follow-up figures, up 22% from the week before May 26th.

According to a PA News report, by April 14th, those who tested positive were the most since this week.

6:07 AM EDT 06:07

UK Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove said the UK government is open to SNP requests and there will be no austerity measures post-COVID-19.

Scotland’s first minister, former Nicola Sturgeon, has urged the extension of job assistance plans as needed ahead of the four-nation summit this afternoon.

The meeting was abruptly canceled last week after Sturgeon and her Welshman Mark Drakeford said the agenda was too sloppy.

This summit was proposed by Boris Johnson shortly after the SNP won an overwhelming victory in the Holyrood election, with the Welsh Labor Party winning 50% of the Welsh Sened seats. This was seen as evidence that London’s Torres had taken a more conciliatory approach. Responding to a surge in support of the independence of both countries

In an interview with the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, Gove added that it was a huge success possible thanks to the broad shoulders of the UK Treasury.

He insisted there would be no austerity measures after the Covid crisis.

Spend more on the NHS, education, criminal justice, because it’s absolutely critical that we build better in all of these areas. Additional funding for everyone across the UK will continue.

6.04am EDT 06:04

A social mobility expert said a generation of children is at risk of failure by governments if the educational needs of learning loss are not properly addressed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remarks came after the unexpected resignation of Sir Kevan Collins, the head of government school recovery, who dropped out on Wednesday in protest of cuts in funding of 1.5 billion to help England’s students catch up with a tenth of the 15 billion lost in learning. . he recommended

In his resignation letter, Collins said a semi-rigid approach risks failing thousands of students and falls far short of what is needed to meet the scale of the challenge. He warns that disadvantaged and vulnerable children will suffer the most and that the impact will be particularly severe in areas where schools have been closed longer, such as the North.

Lee Elliot Major, professor of social mobility at the University of Exeter, told the BBC Radio 4s Today program that children in the UK lost classes in 110 days over 190 days and around 2 million children did not learn at all during the first lockdown.

Describing Collins as one of the most respected people in the field, the professor said he would not have made the decision to step back lightly. I hope the government will ask to see this as the beginning of a much bigger and more ambitious program.

Read the full text here.

