



UK companies appear to be poised to make the leap to hybrid work, a new study suggests today, despite being unsure of productivity benefits.

Data from PwC shows that major employers are set to shrink their office portfolios by up to 9m square feet, equivalent to 14 walkie-talkie buildings, due to the pandemic.

Of the 258 largest UK companies surveyed, half said they plan to reduce their office space, and a third of all said they would cut their office space by 30% or more.

The figure comes as businesses continue to prepare to return employees to higher numbers of jobs after a year of telecommuting.

Current government guidelines for telecommuting will expire by the end of June, along with lifting all other coronavirus restrictions.

But today’s data is more evidence that many businesses will not go back to their pre-epidemic lives and will instead adopt a hybrid work style.

Angus Johnson, UK real estate leader at PwC UK, said: of many organizations.

“A significant portion of the businesses we’ve talked about plan to shrink their office portfolios, which could lead to up to 9 million square feet of vacant space.”

Only 10% of companies responding to the question said they expect the level of staff working in the office to return to pre-pandemic levels.

PwC added that about half of the senior executives surveyed believe that their employees will, in effect, continue to work two to three days a week.

