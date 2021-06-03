US economic activity picked up in spring, Fed’s beige book says





The US economy continued to accelerate in the spring as consumers, many of whom were newly vaccinated and filled with federal stimulus cash, returned to restaurants, hotels and retail stores, the Reserve said on Wednesday. federal.

But companies have told the Fed that persistent supply chain disruptions and a severe labor shortage have kept them from meeting demand and caused them to raise prices.

The report from the Fed, a collection of county business anecdotes known as the Beige Book, said the economy grew at a moderate pace between early April and late May, a pace somewhat faster than the period previous reference.

Manufacturers and home builders have reported that materials and workers are in short supply. Companies have also faced delivery delays, according to the report. Auto dealers said sales were strong but stocks were tight, in part because of the global chip shortage. Transportation companies said they saw unusually strong demand.

Prices have risen faster than at the start of the year, the Fed said, as companies passed on higher prices for materials and freight to consumers.

Newsletter Sign-Up

Real-time savings

The latest weekly economic news, analysis and data curated by WSJ’s Jeffrey Sparshott.

The contacts expect to face cost increases and charge higher prices in the coming months, according to the report.

Some companies said labor and inventory shortages were holding back activity. In the Philadelphia area, manufacturers said their production would be higher without the labor shortages and supply chain disruptions, according to the report.

A Cleveland Fed-area convenience store chain had to cut its hours of operation due to lack of manpower.

The companies said the lack of childcare services, lingering concerns about the disease and expanded federal unemployment benefits were keeping some job seekers at home.

In response, companies across the country and across industries have said they plan to raise wages or offer bonuses.

A Boston-area manufacturer was looking to hire 10,000 people. A Minneapolis-area manufacturer raised wages by $ 3 an hour and saw the number of applicants increase significantly.

A Cleveland Fed District recruiting company said it turned down clients who offered a starting salary of less than $ 13 an hour because it would not be able to find anyone at that salary.

Overall, the report suggests Americans are eager to leave their homes and spend money, especially on travel, meals, and homes. Restaurants and hotels reported growing demand from domestic leisure travelers. Real estate agents have said they have seen auction wars for homes. Construction companies said they were struggling to keep up with demand.

In the Dallas area, some builders had stopped building completed homes and instead sold vacant lots or partially built homes to the highest bidder. Some even feared they would run out of land.

Rents were also starting to rise, following declines at the height of the pandemic.

Write to David Harrison at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Appeared in the print edition of June 3, 2021 under the title “As the economy picks up, businesses feel crunch”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos