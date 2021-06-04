UK urges to deliver 20% of Covid vaccine to other countries | corona virus





One of Britain’s leading scientists has urged the Prime Minister to donate 20% of Britain’s Covid vaccine to other countries to save lives and stop the spread of the coronavirus strain.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, head of the Wellcome Trust, and Steven Waugh, managing director of Uniicef UK, issued an open letter to Boris Johnson calling on the UK to set an example ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall. week time.

Jeremy Farrar. Photographer: Ruben Sprich/Reuters

British science has played a key role in the breathtaking advances that have made vaccine development possible, they say, a way out of the pandemic, they say in the letter

Vaccination in the UK at home has been a remarkable success and has already saved countless lives, they write. But in too many countries worldwide, there is still a lack of dose to protect health care workers and the most vulnerable people.

As President of the G7, the UK has the opportunity to set the standard for global action on dose sharing. Three months ago, you proudly promised that Britain would share a vaccine with the world. Now turn this pledge into a reality.

Britain must show the historic leadership it needs to end this crisis, they say. We need to share at least 20% of the vaccine we have between now and August and urge the G7 countries to share a billion doses this year. The G7 should also fully fund the Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, a partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) to accelerate the development of vaccines, tests and treatments and ensure that all countries have access to them. do.

We can share a vaccine now and still meet the UK’s vaccine goals, they wrote. In fact, the UK is forced to share vaccines. The world will not be safe while a single country is still fighting the virus. If we do not act now, we risk reversing our hard-earned progress.

It’s the best way to protect the UK and end the epidemic, they say. As long as the virus continues to cycle, it will continue to mutate. We’ve already seen firsthand how quickly new variants can emerge and move. We cannot rule out variants in which vaccines and treatments are no longer effective.

Covax, a UN plan to distribute the vaccine equitably, is 190m short of capacity this year. The UK has ordered more than 400 million vaccines. At a hypothetical G7 meeting in February, Johnson said the UK would donate the surplus to poor countries, but didn’t say when or how many doses would be included.

