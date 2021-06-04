UK tightens border and travel rules as variant triggers new alert | corona virus





Ministers have moved to strengthen British borders as new data suggests that the delta coronavirus strain is much more likely to cause serious illness and is spreading faster within schools.

As England resumed on June 21, the government removed Portugal from the list of green countries and added seven countries to the red list, sparking outrage in the travel industry and leaving many vacationers in Limbo.

Portugal, including Madeira and the Azores, was the only major tourist destination the British could visit without quarantine. On Tuesday, these destinations will move to the amber list, requiring travelers to self-isolate for 10 days after returning.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said it was a difficult decision following concerns about possible additional mutations in the Covid strain, particularly the Delta strain, as well as rising Covid test positive rates in Portugal.

Data from Public Health England released Thursday evening showed that the delta strain B.1.617.2, first discovered in India, dominates in the UK and currently accounts for 75% of infections.

The data also indicate that this strain is much more likely to cause serious illness than the alpha strain of Covid, which has prevailed across the UK since it was discovered in Kent in the fall.

Although the PHE team emphasized the need for further study, an analysis of 38,805 sequenced cases in the UK found that the delta variant had a 2.61 times greater risk of hospitalization within 14 days compared to the alpha variant (B.1.1.7), which was a demographic factor. It was higher. Vaccination status was taken into account.

Data from Scotland indicated that the risk of hospitalization was more than twice that of people infected with the delta strain compared to the alpha.

The new PHE data also reveal for the first time the spread of the mutation within UK schools and universities. By the beginning of June, there had been 140 cases of the delta strain within the educational setting, and since the end of April, the figure shows that there are 90 cases of this strain within the school alone.

Commenting on the PHE report, Professor Christina Pagel, UCL’s Director of Clinical Operations Research, said: Every tech report seems to bring worse news. In addition to the increased contagiousness and some vaccine escapes, there is now evidence that using the delta strain over the alpha strain can double your chances of hospitalization. This makes it more difficult for vaccines to weaken the link between cases and hospitalization.

‘Safety first’: Grant Shapps removed from Portugal’s travel ‘green list’ video

Another new aspect of this report is data on the outbreak environment, it is clear that schools are a major source of transmission and outbreaks in primary and secondary schools are increasing significantly each week.

Shapps’ decision to Portugal further jeopardized the government’s timetable to end much of the Covid social restrictions remaining on June 21, driven by fears that returning travelers could bring more strains. There is still no decision on whether the planned reopening will happen then or whether restrictions should be extended to allow more people to be vaccinated. Decisions are due by June 14th.

We don’t know if it’s going to be a vaccine-destroying mutation. And when the review comes on June 21st and the fourth phase of the unlock, you don’t want to risk it. Shapps said in a TV interview.

He also highlighted what he calls a kind of Nepali mutant. Mutations in the delta variant are suspected to be potentially more resistant to vaccines, but are not observed by PHE. Although it has been found in several countries, it has only been found once in Nepal and rarely does genome sequencing for Covid.

Travel agencies and airlines were valued at hundreds of millions of pounds and there was considerable outrage as news about the Green List decision time leaked before the official announcement.

Greenlist destinations are virtually the only choice for holidays. This list allows people to return to the UK without being quarantined, but they must be tested for Covid-19 before returning and have another test within two days of arrival.

Excluding Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel, the initial 12 destinations green list consisted mainly of places like Australia, New Zealand, the Falkland Islands and Iceland that did not allow entry of British nationals.

It was expected that more tourist centers would be added, such as the Spanish Balearic Islands and some Greek islands, before the list was reviewed every three weeks.

EasyJets CEO Johan Lundgren said the decision would separate the UK from the rest of the world.

Heathrow airport chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: Ministers welcomed the resumption of international travel last month and closed travel three weeks later, but guaranteed another summer loss for the travel sector.

Conservative Congressman Henry Smith, who included Gatwick in the Crawley constituency, said [the government was] There is no more ambitious travel. I think we should go the other way and liberalize the number of countries on our green travel list. This decision raises questions about many future travel and aviation jobs. If they can’t have something of the summer season, I think unemployment will rise.

