UFO Report: US Intelligence Officials Have No Evidence Confirming Navy Pilot Meetings Were Alien Spacecraft





According to three of these sources, however, the report does not exclude the possibility that they are extraterrestrial spacecraft.

While this uncertainty is likely a blow to the hopes of UFO enthusiasts hoping for definitive proof of alien life, it does not minimize the importance of the report, especially given what sources describe as a battle of several years. inside the Pentagon to find out if even to recognize what are now hundreds of unexplained sightings by US military personnel.

The New York Times was the first to publish details of the upcoming report.

U.S. officials also can’t rule out the possibility that these flying objects are planes owned by U.S. adversaries, namely Russia and China – a potentially more embarrassing finding that raises a host of potential national security concerns, said one of the sources.

However, the next report is expected to conclude that the objects are not secret US technology, the source added.

Historical UFO report

For the first time, the US government is preparing to release an extraordinary unclassified report detailing what it knows of a series of mysterious encounters with unidentified flying objects, or what is more commonly known as UFOs .

While the report is not supposed to confirm the existence of extraterrestrial life, the mere fact that the intelligence community is on the verge of acknowledging these incidents represents a remarkable change in the way U.S. officials view this phenomenon.

The US government has long been reluctant to release any information related to the numerous reported sightings of unidentified flying objects encountered by military pilots in restricted airspace. Several sources told CNN that for years the Defense Department had tried to avoid committing too many resources to what remains a marginal priority.

But a constant drumbeat from lawmakers has now forced the Pentagon and the U.S. intelligence community to recognize an uncomfortable truth: these encounters represent a potential security threat that simply cannot be explained.

“The feeling I have from the briefings I have attended is that no one knows what to do about it. There is no political prescription and that is why there is such reluctance to deal with it. the problem, ”Rep. Michael Waltz, a Republican, said. member of the House Armed Services Committee, told CNN in a recent interview.

“But it’s disturbing anyway, you know, does this alien life or does opponents or someone else have abilities that are far beyond anything we have the ability to understand. to call or block? Either way, that’s really bad, “Waltz said.

No evidence of little green men

The next report is unlikely to satisfy ufologists who support what is known as the “disclosure” or publication by the government of definitive evidence that he has been contacted by extraterrestrial life.

“Most people are hoping for visual evidence from little green men, which almost certainly won’t be,” a congressional aide told CNN, referring to expectations regarding the report’s content.

In fact, several sources told CNN that they didn’t expect the intelligence community to release much specific information at all, in part because if these weird sightings are in fact next-generation technology being deployed. by a foreign adversary, intelligence officials will not want to tip. on what the United States saw.

Moreover, technical intelligence experts still need more information about some of these encounters to come to a conclusive assessment, said an administration official involved in current investigative efforts. But the same official also told CNN that many encounters turn out to have perfectly normal explanations, like a weather balloon or a drone. In some cases, sightings have been removed from the U.S. government database to track these encounters because officials were able to explain them.

Yet several inexplicable reports from pilots over the past few years have led to tensions within the Pentagon over the time and resources to devote to investigating these incidents, according to sources and documents reviewed by CNN.

They have also fueled a desire on Capitol Hill for more information and the belief among several key lawmakers that Congress must relax its oversight powers to ensure the issue is dealt with appropriately. Requiring the production of the next UFO report is one means by which lawmakers have signaled that they intend to use that authority, sources say.

“One of the functions of a course like this is that it forces real coordination within agencies and makes it clear that Congress is really serious about its oversight function and that there will be oversight. increased along the way, ”said the congressional assistant. “Some of these are the result of getting agencies to take the problem more seriously and trying to help break down the stigma that surrounds it.”

Barbara Starr of CNN contributed to this report.

