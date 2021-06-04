UK recovery gains momentum | news





happy days. The sun is shining, the Covid mortality rate has reached zero for the first time since the pandemic began and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is predicting that the UK economy will grow by 7.2% in 2021. 5.1% forecast for March.

Everyone suspected that China would be the first to bounce back from Covid, so it’s proven. As reported in this week’s Special International Issues, huge new initiatives are popping up across the country. The Canadian market also appears relatively unscathed by the pandemic.

Now it seems that the UK recovery is finally gaining momentum. It helps UK real estate sing. That said, while some sectors still face an uncertain future, they have maintained and even increased their attractiveness among foreign investors.

French investors certainly know a good deal. They increased spending on UK real estate in 2020 by 71% year-over-year, driven by a lack of domestic opportunities and office yields of 4% and 3.5% in the city and West End compared to 2.75% and 2.6% in the Paris CBD. % of Berlin.

International investors aren’t the only ones looking for deals in the London office market, and they haven’t been baffled by the new hybrid home/office work that many workers have embraced (though not 48% of business leaders seem to be). As Property Week reported in the press, Canadian investment conglomerate Brookfield was ready to complete the acquisition of 30 Fenchurch Street for 635m from the trustee of the Safra family in a deal reflecting a return of 4.5%. Meanwhile, German investor Union Investments has acquired BT’s new global HQ One Braham from Aldgate Developments for more than 429m.

Bad or unwanted retail assets are also on the international investor’s shopping list, as it was demonstrated in April that Brook Fields acquired a portfolio of seven retail complexes from Hamerson for 330 million.

Neither Covid nor Brexit has dampened the desire of international investors. Now when we (hopefully) emerge from the pandemic, the question is whether it masked the effects of Brexit. Encouragingly, in the student market hit by Covid and Brexit, experts are not overly concerned. StuRents Richard Ward points out that international inquiries have increased and EU students account for only a small fraction of the total demand.

Fears of Brexit are also waning in industries that are least affected by Covid, but most affected by Brexit. When asked at the last Industry and Logistics conference and showcase in November 2020 what was the biggest barrier to supply, 83% of respondents said Brexit, 13% Covid, and 4% climate crisis . Moving on to this year’s conference, 90% of respondents said Covid, while only 10% said Brexit and no climate crisis.

Not everyone is optimistic about Brexit. Colliers Len Rosso highlights the challenges of getting goods out of the country, and Demoss Kitty Ussher expresses concerns about the long-term impact. Common sense, she points out, is that if you put up trade barriers, you’ll get less trade.

But it will worry about tomorrow. Currently, both international investors and the UK real estate industry are haying while the sun is shining.

