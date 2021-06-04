4 American men, 8 women still in French





When Roland Garros’ third round kicks off on Friday, there will be four men from the United States on the calendar, the country’s largest contingent to make it this far to Paris in 25 years.

It beats us all by losing and coming home, said quartet member Stevie Johnson, who won a pair of five sets this week. That’s for sure.

The other American men still in the draw: No. 31 seed John Isner, No. 32 Reilly Opelka and Marcos Giron.

The country has eight women headed to the third round including Serena Williams and Danielle Collins, who face each other on Friday but considering all the Grand Slam titles accumulated and the finals reached by Williams and other Americans in recent years, it seems less significant, even if it is the most at Roland Garros since nine in 2003.

It’s good to see, said Jennifer Brady, the Australian Open finalist who won Thursday to set up an all-American encounter against 17-year-old Coco Gauff. There are still many of us on the women’s side. And there are still many of us on the men’s side.

You have to go back to 1996 to find so many Americans in the third round; half a dozen got there.

There hasn’t been more than one American in the fourth round on clay since 2001, when Andre Agassi and Michael Russell did.

There could be up to four this time around, but it won’t be easy.

Consider the opponents: Opelka, a 23-year-old Florida-based player, faces No. 2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia; Isner, a 36-year-old player who lives in Dallas, faces number 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece; Johnson, a 31-year-old Californian, faces No.12 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain; and Giron, a 27-year-old Californian, faces No.22 Cristian Garin of Chile.

Every time an American wins, says Opelka, it’s a good day, you know?

In this case, they’re all in the same quarter of the draw, so if they all win on Friday, they would pair up on Sunday: Isner vs. Johnson and Opelka vs. Giron.

Their success this week has created a data point preferable to the types of stats they hear about far too often to their liking:

No American has won a Grand Slam singles title since Andy Roddick at the US Open in 2003.

On May 10, there were no Americans in the ATP Top 30 for the first time in nearly half a century of computerized tennis rankings.

Blah, blah, blah.

They love to tell us what they weren’t doing, said Johnson, who won two NCAA titles at USC. There is no problem with American tennis.

Indeed, the factoid top 30 is a bit arbitrary and misleading.

It’s a blip, Isner said. It certainly made a good headline and great commentary for people to tear up American men’s tennis. But … well, come back to that.

On the one hand, Taylor Fritz who left the field in a wheelchair because of a pain in his right knee after losing in the second round of Roland Garros on Thursday went from No.30 to No.31 that week. (Entering Roland-Garros, he was 33rd, Isner 34th, Opelka 35th).

And on the other hand, Isner has played infrequently since tennis returned from its pandemic hiatus, preferring to stay home with his family, he has two children instead of going to the Australian Open and its clubs. previous events at the start of this season, for example.

I would like to think that if the tour didn’t stop and I played a full program, I would be back in the Top 20, Isner said, because that’s really all I’ve known for a long time.

The 2018 Wimbledon semi-finalist was truly an example of elite consistency: in the 10 seasons from 2010 to 19, Isner was one of only three players to win at least 30 matches and finish in the Top 20 ATP each year.

The two others? A couple of guys named Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Rather correct business.

I grew up watching Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Jim Courier, all those greats that were world No.1 and several Grand Slam champions, and then after that big contenders like Andy Roddick and James Blake. It’s a little sad that we don’t have a Top 10 guy, said Giron, who was the 2014 NCAA singles champion at UCLA and had two double hip operations. years later. The squad now was very competitive and we don’t want to be where we were classified. They were all pushing hard. We have the skills and the ability to move.

