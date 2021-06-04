



Walsingham Pilgrims Join the Nationals Remotely Again

Online pilgrims watched the National Pilgrimage on Monday as Dr Sonia Dore, the first minority defender, installed it at the Shrine of Our Lady in Walsingham. Dr Dore from St Lukes on Uxbridge Road in London is a professional psychologist and project manager. Those present at Mass were Bishop Beverley, Rt Revd Glyn Webster, and Revd Dr Harri Williams, who preached in the afternoon. Bishop Norwich, Rt Revd Graham Usher, was one of a limited number of pilgrims attending the shrine. Next year, due to a special Queens Platinum Jubilee holiday, the National Pilgrimage, the 100th anniversary of the parish church’s image restoration, will take place on a public holiday May 2nd. www.walsinghamanglican.org.uk

Police met and apologized for photos at murder scene

Two Metropolitan police officers have been charged with taking pictures at the scene of the murders of Nicole Smallman and Viva Henry. Wilhelmina Smallman (News, 3 Jul 2020) is immeasurably sorry for the pain they have caused, the Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard last Thursday. PC Deniz Jaffer and PC Jamie Lewis were charged with misconduct in public office. Their apology was released through their lawyers, who said they would plead guilty if a case was heard in Old Bailey this month.

Covid memorial hits target in one month

Paul’s Cathedral Memorial’s fundraising goal of 2.3 million for those killed in the Covid-19 pandemic was achieved less than a month after it was announced on May 1 (letter, May 7). The cathedral said it wants to create a memorial where people can enter a serene space to breathe and remember the many loved and precious people who died from the plague. The restored porch houses an online commemorative book containing thousands of names.

Two new suffrages for the Parish of Chester

The appointments of two new Suffragan bishops were announced in the Parish of Chester last Thursday. Ben. Julie Conalty, now Archbishop of Tonbridge in the Diocese of Rochester, will become the next Bishop of Birkenhead. And Canon Sam Corley, the current Leeds Minster general manager, will be the next Stockport manager. Born in 1963, Archdeacon Conalty grew up in northwest England, but has served in the parish of West Dirk and Rochester since his 1999 ordination. She served as the Bishop of Rochester for Protection for three years, and posted to Gillo, co-editor, “Letters to the Broken Church” (Books, 16 Aug 2019), a survivor of clerical abuse. Born in 1976, Canon Corley has served in the parishes of Blackburn and Leeds since his 2004 ordination. See here for more details.

Health and Safety Issues for Becket Display Cases

A SMUDGE mark representing a kiss has been found in a glass case at a British museum containing an artifact showing the martyrdom of St. Thomas Beckett, The Times reported this week. It’s part of a new exhibition, Thomas Becket: Murder and the Making of a Saint, which runs through August 22. The article found that cleaning staff regularly wipe what appeared to be kiss marks from the showcase, holding some of the most respected objects. The museum says it respects the right of visitors to express their beliefs and asks them to adhere to current health and safety guidelines. britishmuseum.org/exhibitions/thomas-becket-murder-and-making-saint

Colston statue with graffiti, exhibit

A statue of slave trader Edward Colestone who fell and tossed into the port of Bristol last year will be on display in a temporary exhibition at the city’s M Shed Museum, along with some placards used during the Black Lives Matter protests (News, 8 Jun 2020). The survey, designed by the We Are Bristol History Commission, founded by Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees last year, will help determine what happens next. The statue has been cleaned but is full of graffiti. The exhibition starts today. bristolmuseums.org.uk

