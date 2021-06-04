Asia follows Wall St lower as US inflation bets improve





Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower on Friday as signs of a strengthening recovery in the United States boosted bets on higher inflation and a faster reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus.

U.S. Treasury yields surged, pushing the dollar higher and hurting tech stocks, after better-than-expected employment data prompted expectations of a good nonfarm payroll reading overnight on Friday, while a measure of service sector activity has reached an all-time high. Read more

The Japanese Nikkei (.N225) fell 0.8% at the start of the Asian session, while the largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) was down 0.3 %.

Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) slipped around 0.1% on the open.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fared relatively better, slipping 0.1%.

U.S. stocks have gotten some relief as reports closed that President Joe Biden is ready to compromise on a proposed corporate tax hike. Read more

The 10-year Treasury yield hit 1.6320% in Asia, after advancing nearly four full basis points overnight.

The dollar index kept Thursday’s 0.7% rally, its largest since April, to hover around 90.50.

“US real rates have gone up, which is not very good for risk or sentiment,” Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a note to clients.

“The technology looks pretty fragile.”

While Fed officials have always said they expect current inflationary pressures to be transient and ultra-relaxed monetary policy to remain in place for a while, they are also increasingly touting the more the need to start at least to talk about a reduction in stimulus measures.

New York Fed Chairman John Williams said on Thursday that the US economy was still far from the point where the central bank could begin to withdraw support, although it makes sense for officials to start discussing their plans. policy adjustment options.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks on central banks and climate change at a conference later today worldwide.

Investors are carefully analyzing the economic data to assess whether inflation could prove to be persistent enough to force the Fed to cut gradually.

Much weaker than expected nonfarm payroll figures last month lowered those expectations, weakening Treasury yields and the dollar.

This month, economists predict that private payrolls likely increased by 600,000 jobs in May, after increasing only 218,000 in April.

“Obviously traders are hedging USD shorts in jobs data,” wrote Weston of Pepperstone.

“I’m not even going to try to predict this one, it’s a lottery, although the so called ‘whispered number’ is closer to 790,000.”

Gold remained weaker after falling 2% on Thursday, its strongest since February, amid a stronger dollar.

Crude oil retreated from highs more than two years ago on Friday after weekly US crude inventories fell sharply while fuel inventories rose more than expected.

Brent futures fell 0.4% or 25 cents to $ 71.06 a barrel, after hitting their highest level since May 2019 earlier in Thursday’s session. The US WTI slipped 0.3% or 23 cents to $ 68.58 a barrel, from $ 69.40 the day before, the strongest since October 2018.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

