How UK Textile Craze Defends BT





This build seems to bring back better business. Investors and businesses are lining up to throw their money into the prime minister’s promised “broadband revolution,” a phrase never deliberately said without reference to the “leveling” that immediately followed.

This week, broadband rookie LetterOne, an investment group managed by Russian billionaire Mikhail Friedman, pledged £1 billion to launch British textiles. This supports altnet Upps who want to “level up” the towns around Norfolk and Lincolnshire.

Newly joined Virgin Media O2 this week said it could expand its fiber optic footprint to up to 8 million sites, or about a quarter of the market, at some of the lower cost considering the infrastructure.

This, along with the grappling of CEO Lutz Schüler who promised to “go” market leader BT, last month raised its own goal of supplying fiber to 25 million households by the end of 2026 (probably with the help of a funding partner). .

This £15 billion project puts BT “ahead”, CEO Philip Jansen said. He confirmed rightly that both the UK and the company should have actually started this process some time ago. In fact, moving fast is the only option for this frenzy.

In fact, there are schools of thought that altnet fever will dissipate on its own. It is certainly difficult to separate the promised money and the money used, the promise from the actual building. Altnet’s representative body, the Inca, estimates that the sector’s intended capital expenditures total £108 billion by 2025.

The ISPreview.co.uk website tracks nearly 90 alternative carriers. These range from “little known” destinations for funding or planning, to things like CityFibre, which want to get support from Goldman Sachs. Expand the network to reach 8 million homes at a cost of £4 billion.

Undoubtedly there is an element of hopeful thinking in some business plans, and there are also consolidation rounds to come. James Barford of Enders Analysis often argues that BT’s Openreach is based on the assumption that it won’t launch in the same realm.

BT’s new target is to capture about 80% of the market (Virgin Media O2 will account for about half by the end of the year with a combination of gigabit-capable cables and fiber). Except for the commercially struggling 20% ​​of countries where governments are trying to subsidize buildings, it seems increasingly unlikely that anyone will carve out their own small, lucrative niche.

Still, when faced with well-funded new entrants in the market, BT’s best bet is to build and build quickly. According to the company, Openreach passed 560,000 buildings per quarter, compared to 200,000 for CityFibre and 125,000 for Virgin.

A March Ofcom review that revealed Jansen’s desire to “build like a rage” offered BT through at least 2031 without price controls on textiles, the so-called fair bet principle. But it also encouraged competitors, stating that Virgin had already cut its launch costs by a third and limited BT’s ability to use volume discounts or geographic pricing to take advantage of first-tier builder advantages. strengthened existing access requirements for

BT shares have risen about 50% since last December when the regulator’s corrective stance became clear. Despite rising investment spending and little guidance on when future cash flows will begin to materialize. Regulators have said they can get a fair return on their textile investments, says John Karidis of Numis.

Virgin Media O2 is considering wholesales its broadband network to other providers, an area it previously avoided. And the furious deployment speed raises concerns that fiber optic networks will arrive ahead of customer needs. The industry talk of a “future-proof” infrastructure is effectively acknowledging this, as is GigaTAG, a government task force to boost demand for fiber that everyone has promised to build.

Money overflowing with textiles should help Britain become a “giga-fit for the future” to borrow another horrific government phrase. The same is true for BT.

helen.thomas @ ft.com @ helentbiz

