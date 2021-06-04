Mikulak struggles, Malone shines at US championships





FORT WORTH, Texas Sam Mikulak expected to be nervous during his first competition in 15 months.

What the six-time national men’s gymnastics champion didn’t expect is his body giving up on him. Still, as the 29-year-old stepped on the floor for his fifth event on day one of the U.S. Championships on Thursday, he could tell his tank was empty.

The result, a seventh place and a likely end to his long run to the top. Mistakes on parallel bars, floor and pommel horse left him with a score of 82.450, nowhere near the pace set by two-time NCAA champion Brody Malone at 86.250.

And while there is plenty of time to regroup in what is essentially a warm-up meet for the U.S. Olympic Trials later this month, Mikulak will spend Friday trying to figure out what happened to the swagger that is. come so easily for so long.

I just couldn’t get into that confident state of mind, Mikulak said. And I think I was just trying to dodge the fear most of the time. And that kept me in a flight reaction rather than a fight (response). “

Mikulak had not played in the limelight since the 2020 America’s Cup, a layoff almost entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He spent the free time getting engaged and focusing on his sanity. He arrived at Dickies Arena with a renewed appreciation for his long streak of success and stressed that he was going to try to savor what are likely the final months of his career.

Yes, he expected to be a little uneven. He just didn’t expect so many mistakes.

I’m going to think a lot before (Saturday), try to see what I can adapt, what I can change, some quick tweaks to get my confidence back, Mikulak said.

Mikulak fell to the mat in the middle of his routine on parallel bars, his best event. He blamed the pressure.

You have to look at the stress of the situation that’s causing it, Mikulak said. Because when you are calm and cool and serene like that (the mistake) never happens.

Then again, he wasn’t the only one who stumbled.

Yul Moldauer, the only man to win a national title outside of Mikulak since 2013, came off the horse in the middle of his routine but rallied to finish tied for second with Brandon Briones at 83.600.

While Moldauer was pleased with his overall performance, he also found himself again with problems on the pommel horse. The event has haunted him for years. He’s hit 15 straight sets in practice, intending to try and show the judges he can be trusted when it counts. Still, a small mistake in hand placement caused him to jump halfway through his routine.

These little things happen but they are unacceptable, Moldauer said.

Shane Wiskus, who left the University of Minnesota to train at the US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center last fall, took a big step forward after successfully completing his jump but recovered to finish fourth.

Malone called his NCAA championship win in April a major confidence boost. And while Mikulak and Moldauer seemed to be shaky at times, Malone admitted the game was kind of a post-NCAA tumble.

I think I was definitely more nervous before this competition than this one because there is so much at stake for the team, said Malone, who helped the Cardinal win a second straight national title.

Malone seemed barely overwhelmed by the stakes. He tied for the highest score in vault and finished in the top four in five of the six events.

My goal is to push for the Olympics, said Malone. “I think tonight everything went well. I stayed in the zone pretty well and just took it.

The competition is just a warm-up for the US Olympic Trials in St. Louis later this month. USA Gymnastics changed its selection process this spring after a scheduling conflict with the Pan American Gymnastics Championships this weekend resulted in the Americans sending several Olympic hopefuls to Brazil.

Rather than using the results of the national championships and Olympic trials to select the team, the committee will now focus solely on what happens at the trials.

This gives Mikulak plenty of time to get back into shape. However, a seventh national title appears out of reach. Mikulak insists he is hardly concerned. For now, he intends to try and show off the form that has made him a staple of the national team for nearly a decade.

The bar is set very low, Mikulak said with a laugh. “I should be able to improve a lot on Saturday.

More AP: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.







