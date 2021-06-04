New international alliance to conserve the Peruvian Amazon rainforest





Ministers from these countries joined Peru this week by signing a joint declaration of intent, demonstrating that they support Peru in combating forest ecosystem loss and degradation and contributing to the country’s sustainable development.

In 2014, Germany and Norway partnered to support Peru, conserving the world’s fourth-largest rainforest and the largest forest in the Amazon outside Brazil. Today’s declaration is a continuation of the original declaration from 2014. The UK and the US both sign for the first time as new partners.

The UK is working closely with Peru to pursue sustainable and forest-friendly business solutions such as Aboriginal community-led agroforestry in the Amazon region. To stay better after the Covid-19 pandemic and to successfully transition from deforestation and deforestation, the UK International Climate Finance Program is a private sector investment in nature-based solutions that can help Peru effectively combat climate change. We support you to mobilize loss of biodiversity.

The United States, represented by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has signed this agreement as a witness providing assistance through its $47.5 million program that is currently in force towards sustainable forestry practices.

Germany has already invested 210 million euros in projects related to the goals of the joint declaration of intent. By signing the extension, Germany will continue to support the joint declaration of intent and stands ready to further develop important cooperation with Peru.

From its initial declaration in 2014, Norway will extend its commitment to support Peru’s efforts by up to 180 million Norwegian kroner (US$200 million or more) by 2025.

Lord Goldsmith, Secretary of the Pacific and Environment for the UK Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development Offices and Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said:

I am delighted that the UK is taking steps to strengthen its partnership with Peru to combat deforestation and protect biodiversity. Through the leadership of the G7 and COP26, we are putting nature at the center of our global response to two challenges: biodiversity loss and climate change. This is why we are committed to spending at least 3 billion in international climate finance to support efforts to protect and restore nature, reduce deforestation around the world, and support communities that depend on forests for livelihoods .

Peruvian Environment Minister Gabriel Quijandra Acosta said:

Climate change is a global threat and international cooperation is needed to address it. With the support of our partners, Peru reiterates its commitment to protecting precious forests and promoting sustainable development in the Amazon region.

Representatives of local governments, national ministries and indigenous peoples of Peru agreed that this appendix represents an excellent opportunity to promote productive conservation of forests and deliver on national climate commitments with urgency and ambition.

German Minister for Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety Svenja Schulze said:

Germany sees the Joint Declaration of Intent on climate change and REDD+ as a strategic basis for building cooperation on forest conservation and climate action. We are united by a common belief that transcends borders and institutions. Prosperous economies and healthy ecosystems are interdependent.

Norwegian Minister of Climate and Environment Sveinung Rotevatn said:

We are very proud to partner with Peru. Despite the severe impact of the pandemic, Peru continues its fight against climate change and preserves its forests. We are also delighted that the US and the UK have joined forces with us.

We want to support Peru and other countries that have succeeded in reducing deforestation in their efforts to access more finance. We hope to be able to invite the growing companies that build on the LEAF Coalition’s launch last month.

Jene C. Thomas, director of the Peru Mission for the United States International Development Organization, said:

The recently signed memorandum of understanding signed by USAID with the Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Presidents’ Council calls for strengthening cooperation on forest governance and reforms at the national and regional levels, strengthening the goals of the important joint declaration of intent and encouraging the Government of Peru as a whole Tools to further harmonize government efforts.

Last month, the G7 climate and environment minister promised to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030. This is in line with the Environment Minister’s recent commitment to a historic new legally binding species target for 2030. Efforts to address the two challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss, all G7 member states have also signed the Global 30×30 Initiative to conserve or protect at least 30% of the world’s land and at least 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030, and nationally I promised 30×30. .

