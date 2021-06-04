At the US Womens Open, Jessica and Nelly Kordas’ first rounds diverge





SAN FRANCISCO Jessica and Nelly Korda often play practice rounds together, but Thursday at the US Women’s Open was the first time they had been in the same group for the first two rounds of a tournament major. The sisters and their parents were thrilled to spend five and a half hours together walking the sloping labyrinth of a course that is the Olympic Club, the site of five American men’s tournaments, in the cool morning darkness. .

It was one of those family reunions that was a much better idea in theory than in practice.

From the ninth hole, Jessica, 28, birdieed three of her first seven holes to share first place with Britains Mel Reid before the high winds off San Francisco Bay rocked her course.

She got a brace of 72, five strokes behind the scores of Reid and Megha Ganne, a 17-year-old amateur from New Jersey, who were tied for the top of the field after the first round. Korda subsequently spoke as if she had survived a ride on a bronco.

It hurts, she said.

Nelly, 22, the top-ranked Korda and top-ranked American at No.4, seven places better than her sister, opened with four pars. But three consecutive bogeys, starting at number 13, were the start of his unraveling. She had an above par 78 which was summed up by her troubles on her penultimate hole, the seventh.

She must have struck her approach shot in a rough eyelash thicker than a camel as the branches of a young fir tree tickled her face and neck. Her younger brother, Jason McDede, asked the spectators who lined the right side of the hole several yards in front of her to step back because, as he said, they didn’t know where it was going.

With a compromised swing, Nelly was only able to advance the ball a few meters. Her next stroke found a bunker on the green and she came out of the hole with her head down after a triple bogey of seven strokes.

After making a long putt to save the par on her last hole, Nelly signed her scorecard, then left in a hurry, only stopping to take selfies with a few youngsters.

Shell is fine, Jessica said, her heart sinking as she saw her sister struggle. She did what she could to help. At holes 12 and 14, Jessica raised her hand to stop a man holding a blurry microphone who was walking into Nelly’s line of sight as she stood on normal putts.

Jessica said: Obviously I’m careful. No matter who I play with, I don’t want anyone to play badly. It’s hard to watch. You just know how it is. You have been in this position yourself. You don’t want someone struggling with or around you. So it’s never easy. At the same time, I have to play golf. You have to learn to be a little selfish.

The sisters’ parents, Petr and Regina, carved out separate views in the gallery, converging every now and then to compare their mental notes and empathize. Pandemic restrictions limited the number of fans allowed on the course to less than 5,000. A few hundred of them followed the Kordas and the third player in their group, South Koreans So Yeon Ryu, the 2011 champion. , which displayed a 74.

Petr shouted encouragement, but as the round went on his voice became harder to hear in the wind.

I think it’s pretty funny because I heard my dad, you can still hear my dad, Jessica said. He would say to Nelly, Come on, and then like Good bird to me.

She added, I think they just like looking at us here and trying to find the balance between support and uplift.

The sisters’ parents rushed to the clubhouse as soon as the tour was over. Jessica and Nelly have both had LPGA victories this year and they came into the week hoping to fight.

You try not to get away with it, Jessica said. Obviously it was so frustrating, making stupid mistakes, and then the wind shifted and it warmed up, so we tried to figure out how it was.

She added: I was throwing up weed and it was going one way and then another, so it was a little boring. But you’d expect all of that at a US Open.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos