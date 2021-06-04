EU to UK school trips could be cut in half as Brexit hits cultural exchanges | Educational Travel





Educational travel organizers in France and Germany, which bring 750,000 students to the UK each year, have warned that stricter post-Brexit entry requirements could cut the number of young Europeans visiting the UK in half.

Edward Hisbergues, sales manager at PG Trips, a leading operator in France, said we’ve already lost interest significantly. My business was 90% UK and 10% Ireland. Now all about Ireland. The school is inquiring about a visit to the Netherlands or Malta.

The UK government has rejected organizers’ request that children participating in short-term organized educational trips are needed to strengthen UK borders with new passport and visa measures scheduled to take effect on 1 October.

Organizers said thousands of UK host families across the country, language schools, hotels and other businesses are at risk of significant economic impact, especially in cities like Canterbury, which specialize in the education market.

They also said the new border restrictions could cause broader and longer-term damage to UK-European relations.

School excursions promote cross-cultural understanding and reduce bias. Germany’s major federation of school excursions organizers operates 7,000 UK trips a year and represents over 1.5 million overnight stays.

They build lifelong relationships with the UK, increase tolerance for people, cultures and different lifestyles and ways of thinking, and help them acquire language skills in some of the most important languages ​​of the world.

Hisbergues said school trips abroad are eye-opening. They can inspire children and change the course of a young life.

Ingo Dobbert, vice-chairman of the German Federation, said German children risk being excluded from the valuable experience their predecessors had gained while traveling and living in England.

French and German organizers are curbing wealthy families as the cost of passports could increase travel prices by 10% to 20% if the UK government decides to no longer accept EU national IDs when entering the UK from 1 October said he would per child according to age.

They are particularly concerned about the repeal of the collective passport, a list of travel plans that allow non-EU students of immigrant families to travel as part of organized groups without a UK visa.

Schools in France, Germany, Spain, Italy and other EU countries often allow travel only if all students in the class can participate. This means that groups with at least one non-EU student will no longer see the UK as a viable option because of costs and costs. Organizers said there was an administrative hassle of having to secure a UK visa.

Five to 10 percent of German children going on school trips to the UK will have to apply for a visa that costs 95 under the new rules, and half of trips to France will be at risk for the same reasons, the company said.

In a letter to Boris Johnson and the Ministry of Home Affairs, organizers noted that school excursions generate the necessary income for many British host families, as well as museums, theaters and attractions such as the Stonehenge, London Eye and Brighton Pavilion. Besides the busy holiday season.

In many British cities, student visitors are an important part of the local economy, the German Commonwealth writes. Francis’ 10,000 school trips a year means a direct annual input of 100 million to the UK economy, French organizers said. Dobbert said he felt the UK government did not consider the long-term impact of this.

Susan Jones of LinguaStay, a UK homestay provider, said her company welcomed 10,000 continental students to Chester a year, along with 300 full-time host families and 6 employees.

There are too many people with too much to lose, she said. The short-term educational travel market will die. And these are students traveling with teachers, not security threats.

Organizers in France and Germany have asked the government to consider allowing travel under the age of 18 as part of an organized tour of less than two weeks for entry to the UK with an ID, and urged the school to maintain a list of group travelers.

Future Border and Immigration Minister Kevin Foster turned down their request in response to several individuals and organizations saying the government is doing its best to strengthen the border’s security.

From 1 October, most European Economic Area nationals will ask for a passport like everyone else, the poster added, adding that the traveler list ends on the same date, and that all students regardless of nationality will need a passport and visa if needed. I did. Visit the UK on an organized school excursion.

If the plan continues, he said, it will go against the plan for a location where everyone can get individual permits from the Ministry of Home Affairs before they go on a trip. These permits are used to protect people who may pose a threat at our borders and to facilitate their passage. legitimate traveler.

Foster added that the government has been giving notice of these changes for almost a year so people can plan ahead and get passports and, if necessary, visas before they travel.

Dobbert said his federation had a strong impression that the British government had little understanding of the issue of providing passports to children and organizing visas for non-German citizens.

He said the new measures will explode the cost of traveling to the UK and have a significant impact on UK travel decisions. It will force us to choose alternative English-speaking destinations.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos