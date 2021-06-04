Trade Minister Announces UKEF Support for Scottish Offshore Wind Exports





FoundOcean wins contract to supply 100-turbine offshore wind farm in Taiwan, creating 30 new jobs in Livingston, Scotland 80% of FoundOcean’s revenue comes from renewable energy projects as the company transitions to a low-carbon future. UKEF Guarantees to Fund Taiwan’s Offshore Wind Farms

International Trade Minister Graham Stewart visited FoundOcean, the world’s largest offshore construction grouting specialist, in Livingston, Scotland to announce a major new export contract awarded by the company creating 30 new green jobs in the region.

After receiving financial support from UK Export Finance (UKEF), the government’s export credit agency, FoundOcean has awarded a contract to provide the foundation for a 100-turbine offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The company will provide foundation grouting to anchor wind turbines to the seabed to form wind farms. The farm would then be able to generate over 1 GW of electricity, equivalent to 20% of the level the UK is producing.

Graham Stuart MP, Minister of Exports said:

The UK has one of the world’s leading export credit institutions in the UKEF, and Scottish exporters like FoundOcean can raise standards across the UK and rebuild the environment from the pandemic.

UKEF is helping to accelerate the transition to clean energy that will bring prosperity and a wide range of sustainable jobs to Scotland.

David Duguid, Minister of Government of Scotland, UK, said:

Seeing pioneering Scottish companies like FoundOcean win these deals will play an important role in UKEF’s showing Scotland as a thriving industrial hub on the global stage.

This work will not only create 30 jobs, but also demonstrate the global potential of Scottish companies to support clean energy as part of the UK government’s ambitious 10 initiatives for the industrial green revolution.

FoundOcean has switched to renewable energy over the past decade and is now supplying some of the largest offshore wind farms in the world.

Eighty percent of FoundOceans’ business is currently done through renewable energy projects, and the company currently has customers worldwide in Southeast Asia, the Gulf of Mexico and the Netherlands, and expects more than half of its contracts this year to come from overseas.

FoundOcean CEO Jim Bell said:

Our business has been running for over 50 years, and over the past few years we have managed primarily the transition to renewable energy.

UKEF’s support has enabled us to fulfill key contracts, grow our business and create important jobs for people across the country. We are very proud to play a role in powering Taiwan’s own green energy drive.

The UK is the world’s largest offshore wind market with a total installed capacity of 10.4 GW, and the UK government is helping UK companies export their country’s expertise to new emerging markets that are a key part of their top 10 initiatives for the Green Industrial Revolution.

UKEF has provided $500 million in funding for three offshore wind projects in Taiwan since the end of 2019, helping unlock the export potential of the UK offshore wind sector.

Offshore wind projects often require a performance guarantee that guarantees project completion of up to 15% of the contract value before work begins. This would have meant transferring significant deposits, and due to the size of the Taiwanese project, FoundOcean was unable to arrange this through the bank. UKEF has launched bond support to enable FoundOcean to fulfill its contract.

UKEF’s Export Finance Manager, Craig Green, said:

Companies like FoundOcean are at the center of the global renewable energy revolution and UKEF is here to help support the transition by exporting specialty products worldwide, earning salaries and creating more jobs.

Background on UK Export Finance

UK Export Finance is the UK’s export credit agency and government department, working alongside the international trade department as an integral part of its strategy and operations.

Founded in 1919, the company exists to ensure that viable UK exports do not fail due to lack of finance in the private market. It provides finance and insurance to exporters to close, fulfill, and receive consideration for export contracts.

