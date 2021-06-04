Facebook has been hit hard by UK and European Union scrutiny. UK Construction, Live Business Soaring | business





Good morning. Welcome to our rolling coverage of the global economy, financial markets, eurozone and business.

Travel stocks are falling this morning after the UK government removed Portugal from its list of countries exempt from important travel restrictions.

The decision to move Portugal to the amber list took a toll on the airline sector just weeks after the UK lifted restrictions on international flights.

The union urged ministers for more support, sparking warnings about a deepening aviation crisis.

The move has been heavily criticized by the tourism industry, which was hoping more countries would be added to the green list, meaning passengers won’t have to quarantine when they return.

So the news that Portugal will be moving to Amber on June 8th and that seven countries, including Egypt and Sri Lanka, are now on the list of destinations requiring hotel quarantines shocked the industry.

Rolls-Royce, a jet engine maker whose engine services business relies on airplanes to increase flight time, is down nearly 2.5% this morning, the biggest drop for the blue-chip FTSE 100.

Shares of British Airways owner IAG fell an additional 1.5% in early trading, and fell 5% as Portugal News came out on Thursday.

Among the downtrends in the travel-led FTSE 250 index, budget airline easyJet was down 1.5% (down 5% yesterday). Wiz Air, which warned this week it would suffer another loss if restrictions are not eased, fell 2.5%.

In Dublin, Ryanair fell another 1%.

The move also affected the cruise sector, where Carnival fell 2%.

About 2 billion travel stocks were sold yesterday as earnings prospects from travel to Portugal weakened.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps has condemned concerns about the new coronavirus mutation and the growing number of cases of migration. Although Portugal said the decision was immeasurable.

The airline came up with a plan with EasyJets boss Johan Lundgren.

The government has tore apart its own rules, defying science, and disrupting people’s plans without notice or alternative to travel from England. This decision essentially cuts Britain off from the rest of the world.

The union is also concerned about the move, and future secretary general Mike Clancy has warned that the industry risks losing half of the summer.

Today’s news is another proof of the instability the airline industry is facing this summer. As government advice changes regularly, it is essential to have adequate financial support for the sector.

Even in the most optimistic scenario, vacationers are faced with losing half of their summers before confidently booking trips to key destinations, and the closer the vacation gets, the more likely they are to stay home.

Given the uncertainty, he added, the government should consider doing more to help the sector. Otherwise, travel agencies risk collapsing and unemployment rises.

The government begins phasing out the Lifeline dormancy plan in just four weeks, which only adds to the dangerous uncertainty facing aviation.

Ministers should make it clear that additional assistance will be available to support jobs while restrictions on tourism travel remain in place. Without this, there is a risk that the industry will no longer exist when restrictions are lifted.

I come out today

Investors are preparing their latest US jobs report, Non-Farm Payroll, which will show whether or not employment in the US, which had slowed in April, recovered in May.

Economists forecast about 650,000 new jobs last month, up from 266,000. Employment growth would be very welcome, as the US economy has still lost 8 million jobs since the pandemic.

However, a stronger-than-expected NFP could also shake markets, increasing inflation concerns and the likelihood of ending central bankers’ stimulus measures.

Ricardo Evangelista, Senior Analyst at ActivTrades, explains:

The market’s narrative has been dominated by the risk that high inflation will become the collateral effect of the massive stimulus measures underway. The Fed so far has not blinked, arguing that price spikes are likely temporary and that bringing tapering could hurt the economic recovery.

Employment is likely to be the deciding factor in this tug of war, and high numbers have the potential to make the Fed think about curtailing its current monetary and asset purchase policy. Looking at today’s dollar returns, it appears that many investors are already positioning themselves in such a scenario.

The G7 finance ministers are holding a two-day meeting in the UK, where they will seek to sign a landmark deal to end tax evasion by large corporations and multinationals that use tax havens to exploit loopholes in the global system.

The UK and Norway are on the verge of signing a trade deal that is expected to be officially announced soon today.

British sources told City AM that the deal could cut Norwegian tariffs on exports of British agricultural products such as beef and cheese and bring more Norwegian fish into the UK.

Agenda All Day: G7 Finance Ministers Meeting 9:00 AM BST: UK Vehicle Registration May 9:30 BST: UK Construction PMI Report 10 May BST: Eurozone Retail Sales 1:30 PM BST: May 3 US Non-Agricultural Sales Employment Report BST: US Factory Orders

