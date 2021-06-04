US Congress May Oppose China-Made Drones





A bill passed by the U.S. Congress would impose a five-year ban on U.S. government purchases of drones manufactured or assembled in China, reports the Associated Press. The measure reflects bipartisan concerns that Chinese-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) could facilitate Chinese espionage on critical infrastructure.

DJI, the leading manufacturer of commercial and consumer drones, is based in Shenzhen, China. Many of its small, low-level drones are used by local and regional government users for law enforcement, emergency response and surveying. The ban could affect law enforcement agencies that depend on federal funds for equipment. In 2020, the Department of Homeland Security ended these subsidies for Chinese-made drones.

Components made in China, including GNSS receivers and inertial sensors, are not addressed in the bill, and the Pentagon has acknowledged that many components for drones from non-Chinese companies are made in China.

While the ban will not take effect until 2023, many federal agencies have already placed temporary restrictions on the use of Chinese drones. The Home Office had carried out more than 11,000 drone missions before January, when the agency temporarily grounded its fleet of more than 500 DJI drones for cybersecurity reasons, according to The Hill. The Hill quotes a Pentagon report from May 6. The report did not find any malicious code in the DJI Government Edition drone software.

An analysis by Booz Allen Hamilton released in June 2020 found no evidence that DJI drones shared sensitive information with the company or the Chinese Communist Party.

In August 2020, the Ministry of Defense authorized drones from five companies:

Skydios X2-D. Skydio is based in Redwood City, California. Parrots Anafi USA. While Parrot is based in Paris, France, the ANAFI USA drone is manufactured in the United States for American customers. Teledyne FLIR Flir M440 Ion. The drone was originally manufactured by Altavian in Florida, which was acquired by FLIR in December 2020, which was subsequently acquired by Teledyne Technologies in January. Teledyne FLIR is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon. Teal DronesGolden Eagle. Teal Drones is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Vantage RoboticsVesper. Vantage is based in San Leandro, California.

