Improved Covid vaccines and tests could help reopen U.S. schools





After a school year filled with debates about back-to-school safety, experts say the United States is getting closer to a safe return to in-person learning in the fall.

First, there is always good news on the vaccine front. Last month, approximately 17 million children between the ages of 12 and 15 became eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. And Moderna plans this month to ask the Food and Drug Administration to allow its vaccine for use in 12 to 17 year olds.

For over a year, parents across the United States have struggled to adapt to online learning and keep their children focused. (And parents who balanced distance learning with work were the luckiest. Many more lost their jobs, lacked adequate internet access, or stopped working to care for their families. .)

Until vaccines are approved for children of all ages, rapid antigen testing may be the best way to limit rare virus outbreaks, detect them early, and keep schools open all the time.

There are signs that Abbotts BinaxNOW, a widely available antigen test, is very sensitive in young children with symptoms of Covid-19, according to a small new study. In children under 7, the test detected 100% of coronavirus cases, the researchers write in a forthcoming article in the journal Pediatrics.

The study, led by researchers at Childrens Hospital in Pittsburgh, involved 199 children and young adults, aged 2 months to 20 years. All participants had at least one symptom of Covid-19 and had been symptomatic for less than a week.

However, the Abbott test was somewhat less sensitive in older children and produced a significant number of false positives in children of all ages. Among children who did not have the virus, 8-10% tested positive on the antigen test, the researchers found.

One hundred percent sensitivity in children under the age of seven is excellent, said Dr. Alejandro Hoberman, a pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and lead author of the study. The problem was the false positives.

The results suggest that while the test may help schools and daycares operate more safely, it may be more useful in clearing infections than in detecting them definitively.

Experts say more research is needed. This is important data, but we need to strengthen studies that replicate what this study did with more children, said Dr Irwin Redlener, pediatrician and founding director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness. ‘Columbia University.

Dr Redlener expects all children to be eligible to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of the year or early 2022.

Dr Anthony S. Fauci, President Bidens’ chief medical adviser for the pandemic, said in an interview with CNN on Thursday that he was cautiously optimistic that children under 12 would be eligible for vaccinations by Thanksgiving.

Until then, experts are confident that masks, distancing, hand washing, cleaning and ventilation, and rapid testing can allow for full-time in-person return to class.

Mara Aspinall, an expert in biomedical diagnostics at Arizona State University, said the children had become so comfortable with the tests that they were administering swabs themselves. The perception of the tests that it was expensive, it took a long time, it tickled your brain, none of that is more true, she said. We have made such advancements in technology.

Having this type of test available everywhere, Dr Redlener said, should help reassure schools and parents that it is safe to return to the classroom.

