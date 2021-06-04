One million people in the UK suffer from long-term symptoms of Covid, figures show | long nose bead





According to figures from the UK Statistics Office (ONS), around 1 million people living in private homes in the UK reported experiencing the long coronavirus between 4 weeks and 2 May.

Of these, 869,000 first contracted or suspected that they had contracted Covid-19 at least 12 weeks ago, while 376,000 suspected they first contracted the virus or at least a year ago.

Long Covid is estimated to affect daily activities of 650,000 people, and 192,000 people report that their ability to perform daily activities is significantly limited.

ONS said the number of long-term COVID-19 cases it reported has seen a significant increase in the number of people who have had it for at least a year.

Previous figures from 4 weeks to 6 March 2021 say 70,000 people living in private homes in the UK have experienced long Covid symptoms for at least 12 months. These people may have been infected at the beginning of the pandemic and before the peak of the first wave of the virus on March 6, 2020.

The latest figures from week 4 to May 2 reached 376,000 and would include those infected when the first wave peaked.

The ONS reported that the prevalence of long-term Covid-19 was highest among people aged 35 to 69 years, women, people living in the most impoverished areas, people working in the health or social care sector, and people with other activity-limiting health conditions or disabilities. high, ONS said.

There is no universally agreed-upon definition of long-term Covid, but it covers a variety of symptoms such as fatigue, muscle pain, and difficulty concentrating.

Fatigue was the most common symptom reported as part of the long-term coronavirus (547,000 out of 1 million) through May 2, followed by shortness of breath (405,000), muscle pain (313,000), and difficulty concentrating (285,000).

Assemblyman Lib Dem, Chairman of the National Congress Group on Coronavirus, said Layla Moran. Hundreds of thousands of people across the country are struggling with the debilitating effects of this condition but still do not get the care they need.

Our study shows that long-term Covid patients are waiting more than 100 days for treatment, with government-promised clinics being delayed in some areas. Governments must take steps to alleviate the suffering suffered by those affected by this brutal disease and take into account the long-term risks posed by Covid as restrictions are relaxed.

